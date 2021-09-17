See Alexander Skarsgård & Adrien Brody in Tense Succession Season 3 Trailer

Watch : Nicholas Braun Cried Over His "Succession" Emmy Nomination

The Roy family is at war, and it appears that each side has an unlikely ally.

On Friday, Sept. 17, HBO released a tense new look at Succession's upcoming third season, which premieres in exactly one month. And, much like the teasers before it, the new trailer reveals the civil war brewing among the Roys following the double-crossing decision Kendall (Jeremy Strong) made in season two.

"My family have disappeared," patriarch Logan (Brian Cox) snaps. "I need to know where everyone is and what everyone is thinking."

While Kendall appears confident in his decision to take on Logan, his siblings are less than sold. "You sound deranged," Siobhan (Sarah Snook) tells her smug brother.

Yet, Kendall's actions may backfire, as he could be implicated in his father's cover-up crimes and the family could lose everything. No, really. That is Shiv's main concern in the trailer!

Here's where Succession newcomers Alexander Skarsgård and Adrien Brody come in...