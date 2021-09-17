The MixtapE! Presents Lil Nas X, Enrique Iglesias, Carly Pearce and More New Music Musts

Watch : Lil Nas X Long-Awaited Album "Montero" Drops & We React!

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

It's time to fully immerse ourselves into the magical world of Montero.

Lil Nas X has already won everyone over, becoming a two-time Grammy winner before his debut album even dropped. But obviously, he goes all out with the self-titled "baby," Montero, full of the same artistry and imagination as his hit singles "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" and "Industry Baby" with Jack Harlow.

Then, three heartthrobs hit us with their latest, with new sounds from the Jonas Brothers, Enrique Iglesias and LILHUDDY.

Round out your weekend with emotional numbers from Carly Pearce, Marc E. Bassy and Ylona Garcia.