Amy Adams Reveals Magical New Details About Enchanted Sequel

Watch : Amy Adams Is Very Excited About the "Enchanted" Sequel

Little by little, we're catching up to speed on all the happenings in Andalasia.



Hard to believe, but it's been almost 14 years since we were transported to the magical land featuring Amy Adams in the role of a princess who suddenly found herself in the distinctly less fairytale-esque streets of NYC. However, the Enchanted star made a few dreams come true when she revealed details on the highly anticipated upcoming Disney+ sequel during an appearance on The Tonight Show.



"It was a lot of fun to film," she told host Jimmy Fallon on Sept. 15, adding that they shot it earlier this year in Ireland. Confirming the returns of Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel, and James Marsden, she added, "Everyone's back, [and] we also have great additions to the cast."



Like Saturday Night Live great Maya Rudolph, who signed on to play one unforgettable villainess.

"She's amazing," Amy explained of the Bridesmaids alum. "She's so great in it. She plays the ‘baddie,' so we get to have a lot of fun together."