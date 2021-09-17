All the Info on the Gold Masks Kathy Hilton & Lisa Rinna Used on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Every time Kathy Hilton invites The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars to her house, I can't help wishing I was there. From the casual tennis sessions to the upscale dinner parties, I can't help getting a bit of FOMO, even though I am not actually a part of the cast.
During the most recent episode, Kathy had Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, and Erika Jayne over for a spa day. She insisted that her Knesko facialist Leila was "the best of the best," and, well, I trust Kathy's opinion on just about everything. Leila did "face masks and whole neck treatments" on Lisa and Kathy, explaining, "Everything is infused with different gem stones and minerals. Everything is charged with Reiki energy. I'm a Reiki Master and I do energy work as well. I charge all the masks with Reiki." During the episode she shared that the nanogold face treatments use "gem clinical technology."
Unfortunately, I have not been invited to a spa day at Kathy's home (yet), but I did find the Knesko face treatments that we can all use at home. If they look familiar, Kyle has worn Knesko eye masks on RHOBH before. The ladies indulged in a face mask, a lip treatment, eye treatment, and masks for the neck and chest area. It was a full-service treatment that looked so luxurious, but there's so much more that you need to know about these revolutionary skin treatments.
The Knesko Nanogold REPAIR Collagen face masks instantly firms, lifts, and hydrates the skin. The treatments are infused with colloidal gold and Knesko's proprietary Age-Defying Complex. After using these, your skin will look (and feel) lifted, toned, and firm. You might even feel like you're at Kathy's spa day. There are so many benefits associated with these products. In addition to repairing the skin, the masks plump, de-puff, and calm inflammation.
The Beverly Hills Housewives always know what's up when it comes to beauty treatments. From Kathy's spray-on moisturizer, to Sutton Stracke's anti-anxiety roller, to Crystal Kung Minkoff's curling iron, to Kyle's eye masks, these ladies never steer us wrong.
Knesko Nanogold Repair Collagen Lip Mask
Plump, hydrate, nourish, and repair your lips with this treatment. It has age-defying properties and GEMCLINICAL® Technology, so you'll see immediate results. Prior to application, cleanse the skin thoroughly. Put the mask over your lips. Leave it on for 15-30 minutes. Gently remove the mask and massage the extra anti-aging serum into your lips until it's all absorbed.
The Knesko Nanogold Repair Collagen Lip Mask is available at Skinstore, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Skincare RX, and LookFantastic.
Knesko Nanogold Repair Collagen Face Mask
You will feel like you're at a spa (or Kathy Hilton's house) when you use the Knesko Nanogold Repair Collagen Face Mask. It instantly firms, lift, and hydrates the skin. Plus, it decreases puffiness and inflammation. After cleansing your skin, apply the top section of the face mask, then the bottom. Make sure you gently pull the face mask up so it contours the jaw line and overlaps with the top portion of the mask. Leave the mask on for 20-40 minutes. When you take it off, gently massage the remaining anti-aging serum into your skin until it's full absorbed. Your skin will feel and look like new!
You can get the Knesko Nanogold Repair Collagen Face Mask at Amazon, Skinstore, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, and LookFantastic.
Knesko Nanogold REPAIR Collagen Neck and Décolleté Mask
We all pay so much attention to the face, but the neck and chest area need care too, especially since the skin is so delicate. This mask is gentle on those sensitive areas while being incredibly effective. It instantly lifts, hydrates, and firms. The formula has Knesko's proprietary age-defying complex, which includes hyaluronic acid, elastin, and vitamin E.
The Knesko Nanogold REPAIR Collagen Neck and Décolleté Mask is available at Skinstore, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Lookfantastic, and Skincare RX.
Knesko Nanogold Repair 6-Treatment Eye Mask Kit
We've seen these eye treatments on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills multiple times throughout the years.
These instantly firm, lift, de-puff and hydrate the skin around your eye for an at-home spa experience. Your skin will look plump and healthy when you add these into your routine. Use these to combat wrinkles, loss of elasticity, dryness, redness, stress, fatigue, sun damage, and more.
The Knesko Nanogold Repair 6-Treatment Eye Mask Kit is available at Skinstore, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Skincare RX, and LookFantastic.
Knesko Nanogold Repair 7-Treatment Multi Masking Kit
If you really want the full-out spa experience go for the Knesko Nanogold Repair 7-Treatment Multi Masking Kit. The set includes 2 Nanogold Repair Collagen Face Masks, 2 Nanogold Repair Collagen Eye Masks, 1 Nanogold Repair Collagen Lip Mask, 1 Nanogold Repair Collagen Neck Mask, and 1 Nanogold Repair Collagen Décolleté Mask.
Repair, firm, lift, hydrate, plump, and de-puff your skin with this 7-treatment set, which is available at Skinstore, Saks Fifth Avenue, LookFantastic, Neiman Marcus, and Skincare RX.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast using these face masks builds a very convincing case to try them out, but Kathy isn't the only one who uses this product line. Just check out what some of these Neiman Marcus shoppers had to say.
One described the mask as "just what your skin needs!!"
"Best masks have ever tried. Great mask leaves skin dewy and makes your complexion radiant," one customer review said.
Another shopper gushed, "I absolutely love the nano gold face mask. I had a facial and was hooked ever since a must have."
"Amazing collagen eye mask. Amazing product! First tried it at an upscale resort spa last year and loved it, makes slight bags less puffy," a customer shared.
One person feels like they have "new skin" when they use the mask, praising it as a "great product" that's "worth the price."
A fan of the product wrote, "Awesome mask set. Great set for a lux mask treat - something to do when you have a free night to lay and let it all soak in! Love that it's clean too. Trying diamond set next!"
"This product was recommended by my aesthetician," a customer shared.
Another review said, "Loved the product and for a great value."
A shopper wrote, "Love this purchase. Great product for hydrating under eye area and reducing puffiness."
If you're looking for more RHOBH-tested beauty products, here's everything you need to know about the innovative spray-on moisturizer that Kathy Hilton uses.