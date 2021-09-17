Here's Proof Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Thompson Is Growing Up Too Fast

Watch : Khloe Kardashian's Plan For Raising Daughter True As White Mom

Growing like a beanstalk.

True Thompson looks far older than her age (just three years old!) in an adorable new Instagram pic shared by mom Khloe Kardashian on Friday, Sept. 17. The budding supermodel tot posed in a lavender crop top tank and tulle skirt while staring into the camera. True's sparkly matching purple sandals top off the outfit, along with earrings and a shiny bracelet.

While newly-blonde Khloe didn't caption the snapshot, it's clear that True is living out her ballerina fantasies as fans pirouette into the weekend. Grandma Kris Jenner even "liked" the pic!

True certainly has grown up over the summer, with another recent photo posted on Aug. 17 proving that True is dad Tristan Thompson's twin.

Khloe reflected on just how fast True is growing up: "I almost cry every time I call you 'Baby True' and you correct me. You say in the sweetest voice 'I'm not a baby! I'm a big girl!'" she wrote in an Instagram tribute for True's third birthday in April. "I'm not ready for you to be a big girl but you must know, No matter what age you are, You will always be my Baby True."