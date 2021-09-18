This Is How Caelynn Miller-Keyes Really Feels About Boyfriend Dean Unglert's "Suffocating" Comment

Watch : David Spade Wasn't Sure He Could Handle "Bachelor" Nation

Before hopping onto a Zoom call with E! News from their 13th-century rental in Italy's wine country, Caelynn Miller-Keyes issued a final loving, but firm, warning to boyfriend Dean Unglert. "Coming into this interview she was like, 'Okay, just don't be so sarcastic this time,'" Dean admitted halfway through our chat. "I'm like, 'That's all I know how to do.'"

Though her advice wasn't without warrant. "Sarcasm does not translate well to written word," noted Dean, speaking from years of experience sharing his thoughts as one of Bachelor Nation's most recognizable faces both in interviews and on his and Jared Haibon's podcast, Help! I Suck at Dating. "It's hard enough to convey it in person, but then when it gets written down on the Internet or something, it's always a miss. Every single time."

In other words, yes, he regrets connecting his two-year romance with Caelynn to the word "suffocating."