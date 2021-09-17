NeNe Leakes Reflects on Her "New Normal" After Husband Gregg's Death

NeNe Leakes is trying to adjust to her "new normal."
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum took to Instagram Stories on Sept. 16 to give her fans an update on her life following the Sept. 1 passing of her husband Gregg Leakes and it included a
silver blonde lining.
"So, I played in dark hair long enough," she explained of the new look. "Now that I'm having to adjust to my life, my new normal, I thought I'd go back blonde."
NeNe reassured her followers she isn't going through this time alone. "You know I have a whole group of people that's coming to my house every day doing different stuff with me," the 53-year-old Bravolebrity continued, "so trying to keep my mind off of, you know, the events that recently happened."
And while it hasn't been easy, NeNe said she's doing OK. "I'm pushing through with a blonde wig on," she told her supporters. "Love you."
Still, NeNe acknowledged that her emotions are constantly in flux. "I have good days and bad days, but yeah, they say it's normal," she shared. "Some days I'm up, some days I'm down. Today, I felt like going to the salon, so that was good. I normally don't go to the salon. I usually let people come to my house. So today I decided to drive to the salon and actually sit in the salon with other women. That was good to be around other people. So yeah, good days and bad days. Pushing through. Hope you like the blonde."
She also thanked her fans for "all of the condolences and all of the sweet comments."
After 66-year-old Gregg passed following his battle with cancer, several Bravo stars—including Andy Cohen, Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams—took to Instagram to pay tribute. Many of NeNe's former castmates also joined her in honoring Gregg with a celebration of life ceremony.
"I LOVE GREGG SO MUCH AND MISS HIM A LOT," NeNe wrote in a Sept 8. Instagram post. "I will continue to be strong and celebrate his life."