NeNe Leakes Reflects on Her "New Normal" After Husband Gregg's Death

Watch : NeNe Leakes' Husband Gregg Dead at 66

NeNe Leakes is trying to adjust to her "new normal."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum took to Instagram Stories on Sept. 16 to give her fans an update on her life following the Sept. 1 passing of her husband Gregg Leakes and it included a silver blonde lining.

"So, I played in dark hair long enough," she explained of the new look. "Now that I'm having to adjust to my life, my new normal, I thought I'd go back blonde."

NeNe reassured her followers she isn't going through this time alone. "You know I have a whole group of people that's coming to my house every day doing different stuff with me," the 53-year-old Bravolebrity continued, "so trying to keep my mind off of, you know, the events that recently happened."

And while it hasn't been easy, NeNe said she's doing OK. "I'm pushing through with a blonde wig on," she told her supporters. "Love you."