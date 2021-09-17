Watch Stormi Webster Hilariously Impersonate Mom Kylie Jenner in Adorable Video

Watch : Kylie Jenner Calls Daughter Stormi Her "Favorite Girl" in New Photos

Like mother, like daughter.

Stormi Webster gave fans a chuckle on Sept. 16 by doing her best impression of mom Kylie Jenner. The 24-year-old makeup mogul was flying on her private jet with her 3-year-old daughter and trying to film an Instagram video to promote the launch of her new swimwear line Kylie Swim. But Stormi had other ideas and continued to adorably crash the video. At one point, she even impersonated the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star by saying, "It's me. Kylie Jenner."

Kylie seemed to get a kick out of Stormi's impersonation. "What?!" she said with a laugh. She wasn't the only one to find the imitation funny. Stormi did as well and kept it up.

"Kylie Jenner I like to be," she continued, "and Stormi and my mommy."

Finally, Kylie was able to finish her post. "I'm literally just hiding over here," she said while filming from another part of the plane, "but I just wanted to say shout-out to the entire Kylie Swim team, everyone that made this possible…I couldn't do it without you, and I'm just so happy with how it turned out. And I'm really proud of it, and I just can't wait for you to try."