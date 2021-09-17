Britney SpearsKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos

Lizzo Is All Of Us Watching Harry Styles and Florence Pugh’s Steamy Don’t Worry Darling Trailer

Just like all of us, Lizzo was simply taken aback by the steamy Don’t Worry Darling teaser Olivia Wilde recently shared, which included a kiss between Harry Styles and Florence Pugh.

Sep 17, 2021
Now, this reaction is good as hell.
 
Just a few days after the thrilling teaser for Don't Worry Darling dropped, Lizzo recorded her reaction to the short trailer for TikTok—and it's evident that she can't get enough.
 
"Now I'm about to watch the Don't Worry Darling trailer that y'all have been telling me to watch," the singer said in her Sept. 16 video. "I'm very excited, but b--ch, y'all made it seem like it was a feature film, it's only eleven seconds."
 
However, it soon becomes apparent that those few seconds from the highly anticipated movie, directed by Olivia Wilde, were enough to draw Lizzo in—again, and yet again. And what's more is she makes a notable gasp each time that Wilde's boyfriend Harry Styles and co-star Florence Pugh share that scene-stealing kiss.
 
"I'M PROUD OF MY FRIEND!" Lizzo captioned her TikTok, giving a shoutout to the "Watermelon Sugar" singer. "And Miss Wilde you did that!"

Safe to say that Olivia was thrilled with Lizzo's reaction—as the director reposted Lizzo's hilarious video to her Instagram Stories later that night, captioning the clip, "Hahhaaaaa, We love you @lizzobeeating."

The thriller—which is set for a Sept. 23, 2022 release—follows a 1950's housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community. The plot centers on her as she begins to worry that her husband's glamorous company may be hiding unimaginable secrets. 
 
Alongside Pugh and Styles, the film also stars Wilde, Chris Pine, Kiki Layne, Gemma Chan and Nick Kroll.

Shortly after the film wrapped in February, Olivia gushed about the all-star ensemble cast in an Instagram post, which also made mention of Harry nailing his supporting role within the film.
 
"He infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity," she wrote. "He didn't have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards."

