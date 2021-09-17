Lizzo Is All Of Us Watching Harry Styles and Florence Pugh’s Steamy Don’t Worry Darling Trailer

Watch : Lizzo Wants to Act With Chris Evans in "The Bodyguard" Remake

Now, this reaction is good as hell.



Just a few days after the thrilling teaser for Don't Worry Darling dropped, Lizzo recorded her reaction to the short trailer for TikTok—and it's evident that she can't get enough.



"Now I'm about to watch the Don't Worry Darling trailer that y'all have been telling me to watch," the singer said in her Sept. 16 video. "I'm very excited, but b--ch, y'all made it seem like it was a feature film, it's only eleven seconds."



However, it soon becomes apparent that those few seconds from the highly anticipated movie, directed by Olivia Wilde, were enough to draw Lizzo in—again, and yet again. And what's more is she makes a notable gasp each time that Wilde's boyfriend Harry Styles and co-star Florence Pugh share that scene-stealing kiss.



"I'M PROUD OF MY FRIEND!" Lizzo captioned her TikTok, giving a shoutout to the "Watermelon Sugar" singer. "And Miss Wilde you did that!"