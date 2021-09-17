Drake Bell Addresses "Reckless and Irresponsible" Texts to Minor

Watch : Drake Bell Sentenced to 2 Years Probation for Child Endangerment

Drake Bell is addressing fans after he was sentenced earlier this summer following his guilty plea to child endangerment charges.

On Thursday, Sept. 16, the 35-year-old Drake & Josh alum posted a video to Instagram to tell fans that he owes them "an explanation." The performer, whose full name is Jared Drake Bell, was sentenced to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service in Cleveland court on July 12.

Drake began his video by refuting previous reports on social media and some media outlets alleging he had changed his name to Drake Campana and taken up residence in Mexico. His Instagram bio currently shows his name as Drake Campana.

"Most of the news you've heard recently is entirely false and wrong," he said in the footage. "I feel that you deserve, and I owe you, an explanation. I didn't change my name. Although I would love to, I've never moved to Mexico, I've never been a resident or a citizen of Mexico. I don't have a Mexican passport. I didn't get arrested, I didn't go to jail."