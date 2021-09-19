Met GalaEmmysKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos

See Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kate Gosselin and More Stars' 2010 Emmys Looks

Did you know Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian attended the 2010 Emmys? In honor of this year's award show, take a trip down memory lane with John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Olivia Munn and Kate Gosselin.

It's almost time for the 2021 Emmys!

While we have to wait just a short while longer to see this year's red carpet fashion, it's the perfect time to revisit former award show looks. In fact, the 2010 Emmys was jam-packed with must-see celeb moments. Among the attendees included Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, Olivia Munn, Nina Dobrev and even Kate Gosselin.

That's right! In Aug. 2010, the Jon & Kate Plus 8 star hit the Emmys red carpet wearing a sparkling black halter dress. Kate's appearance at the award show came just months after she was eliminated from Dancing With the Stars, finishing in eighth place after a headline-making turn on the competition show. The reality star even poked fun at her time on DWTS during the opening of the Emmys, appearing in a skit alongside Jimmy Fallon and Tina Fey.

Other guests at the 2010 Emmys included The Office's Mindy Kaling, Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul and Mad Men's January Jones

Emmys 2021: First-Time Nominees

For a look back at all of the 2010 Emmys fashion, check out the gallery below!

ANDREAS BRANCH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Olivia Munn

Lady in red! The former Daily Show correspondent turned heads in this gorgeous Zac Posen dress while supporting the Comedy Central series.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images
Kris Jenner & Kim Kardashian

The momager accompanied her daughter to the 2010 event, during which Kim showed off her singing skills. While introducing the reality TV genre, host Jimmy Fallon sang a short duet with the E! star.

ANDREAS BRANCH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Rutina Wesley

The True Blood star shined on the red carpet ahead of the award show, during which the HBO series was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series.

ANDREAS BRANCH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Emily Blunt & John Krasinski

One month after saying "I do," the beloved couple walked the red carpet at the 2010 Emmys.

ANDREAS BRANCH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Craig Robinson

The Office actor smiled for cameras while supporting his show, which was nominated that year for Outstanding Comedy Series.

ANDREAS BRANCH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Mindy Kaling

The writer, producer and actress hit the red carpet in a stunning black dress.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
Jenna Fischer

The Office star deserved a Dundie Award for this Versace look.

ANDREAS BRANCH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Kate Gosselin

The reality star switched up her signature hairstyle for this gorgeous updo.

ANDREAS BRANCH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Padma Lakshmi

The host, whose show Top Chef was nominated for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program, looked regal in royal blue at the event.

ANDREAS BRANCH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Dianna Agron & Harry Shum Jr.

The actress donned a beautiful Carolina Herrera dress while walking the red carpet alongside her co-stars, including Harry, who looked dapper in a sleek suit.

ANDREAS BRANCH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Naya Rivera & Cory Monteith

Cory and Naya, who passed away in 2013 and 2020, respectively, were in attendance at the 2010 Emmys to celebrate Glee's 11 nominations. Cory also appeared in the opening number for the ceremony.

ANDREAS BRANCH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
David Burtka & Neil Patrick Harris

Shortly before welcoming twins Gideon Scott and Harper Grace, the couple walked the red carpet together at the 2010 Emmys. During the award show, the How I Met Your Mother actor was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

ANDREAS BRANCH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni

Benson and Stabler forever! The SVU co-stars and BFFs posed for pics together on the red carpet.

ANDREAS BRANCH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Aaron Paul

The Breaking Bad star won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the award show. In the words of Jesse Pinkman, "Yeah, bitch!" 

Frank Trapper/Getty Images
January Jones

Showstopper! The Mad Men actress, who was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress, wore this now iconic blue Atelier Versace dress to the event.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kiernan Shipka

The actress, who played Mad Men's Sally Draper, was just 10 years old when she attended the 2010 Emmys.

ANDREAS BRANCH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Christina Hendricks

To celebrate her nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, the Mad Men star chose a beautiful lavender Zac Posen dress.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
Sarah Hyland

Stunning in silver! The Modern Family actress was all smiles in a silver Pamella Roland dress.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
Nina Dobrev

You're so golden! The Vampire Diaries star had cameras flashing as she posed in a Zuhair Murad dress.

ANDREAS BRANCH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Julia Louis-Dreyfus

The actress, who was up for Outstanding Lead Actress for her work in The New Adventures of Old Christine, turned heads in this Narciso Rodriguez gown.

ANDREAS BRANCH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Claire Danes

Shine bright! The actress picked up an Emmy and a best dressed title with this Armani Privé look.

