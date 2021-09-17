Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi Can't Keep Their Hands Off Each Other in Racy Birthday Post

Watch : Kaia Gerber on Cindy Crawford & Kendall Jenner's Advice

The fire is clearly not dying out for Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi's euphoric romance.

On Thursday, Sept. 16, Kaia shared a carousel of photos to Instagram showing herself, her boyfriend and other pals celebrating her recent 20th birthday at an elaborate bash. At the party, which involved plenty of helium balloons lining the ceiling and walls, the model was simply glowing in a gorgeous sequined gown, while Jacob wore a dark top over a white T-shirt.

"film from my 20th," Kaia captioned it, adding a sparkles emoji. She turned 20 on Friday, Sept. 3.

The post included two adorable shots of the couple, who have been dating for roughly a year and confirmed the relationship with a PDA-filled date in October 2020. In one image, the Euphoria actor, 24, is sweetly resting his head on his girlfriend's shoulder while wrapping his arm around her waist.

A different pic shows the two with giant smiles on their faces as they appear to be dancing together. In this photo, Jacob is getting frisky and has his hands suggestively on her chest, while her hands are resting on top of his.