Britney SpearsKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos

Liam Payne and Maya Henry Prove They're Stronger Than Ever During London Fashion Week Date Night

One Direction's Liam Payne enjoys a date night with on-again, off-again girlfriend Maya Henry, who was his plus-one to London Fashion Week.

By Cydney Contreras Sep 17, 2021 2:47 AMTags
PDAFashion WeekCouplesOne DirectionCelebritiesLiam Payne
Watch: Liam Payne & Maya Henry Split Less Than a Year After Engagement

A couple that shops together, stays together.

Liam Payne and Maya Henry attended The Face's London Fashion Week party on Thursday, Sept. 16, where they posed for pictures arm-in-arm. The One Direction singer wore a handsome black suit and tie, while the influencer wore a black lace dress and blazer, along with a gold cross necklace.

Their fashion week date night is one of the first public appearances the pair has made since rekindling their romance in July. News of their reconciliation was confirmed after they were photographed leaving a party in Ibiza in August.

At the time of their Ibiza trip, a source exclusively explained to E! News, "They took time apart due to their busy schedules and having distance between them," but before long, they were back in each other's arms. 

While they're once again dating, the insider said that Maya and Liam are taking things slow this time around. "They are living together in England," the source shared, "but aren't putting pressure on the wedding or engagement yet."

photos
Revisiting One Direction's Most OMG Moments

Maya all but confirmed that they've hit the brakes on the wedding planning with her decision to forego her diamond engagement ring. In recent days, she's been spotted without the rock, including at The Face's fashion week party.

To see the pics of Liam and Maya, check out the gallery below!

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Liam Payne & Maya Henry

Attended The Face party during London Fashion Week on Sept. 16. 

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Iris Law

Attended The Face party during London Fashion Week on Sept. 16. 

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Amelia Hamlin

Attended the Roberta Einer event during London Fashion Week on Sept. 16.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Jennifer Hudson & Russell Westbrook

Attended the Tom Ford show on Sept. 12. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Julianne Moore

Attended the Tom Ford show on Sept. 12. 

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Saweetie

Attended the Tom Ford show on Sept. 12. 

Jenny Anderson/Getty Images
Ego Nwodim

Attended the STAUD show on Sept. 12. 

Jenny Anderson/Getty Images
Chloe Fineman

Attended the STAUD show on Sept. 12. 

Alexi Rosenfeld/WireImage
Mindy Kaling

Attended the Tory Burch show on Sept. 12.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Evan Mock & Rosalia

Attended the Thom Browne show on Sept. 11. 

Gotham/GC Images
Meadow Walker

Attended the Anna Sui show on Sept. 11. 

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Lourdes Leon

Attended the Laur show on Sept. 11. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Halle Bailey

Attended the Rodarte show on Sept. 11.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Kid Cudi

Attended the Studio 189 show on Sept. 11.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Rosario Dawson

Attended the Studio 189 show on Sept. 11.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Tinashe

Attended the Christian Cowan show on Sept. 10.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Amelia Gray Hamlin

Attended the Christian Cowan show on Sept. 10.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Victor Cruz

Attended the Christian Cowan show on Sept. 10.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Kehlani

Attended the Christian Cowan show on Sept. 10.

BFA / Dave Prutting
Kendall Jenner

Attended the FWRD Dinner on Sept. 10.

BFA / Dave Prutting
Kendall Jenner

Attended the FWRD Dinner on Sept. 10.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Alexandra Daddario & Brittany O'Grady

Attended the Coach show on Sept. 10.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Chaka Khan

Attended the Coach show on Sept. 10. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Camila Morrone & Stella Maxwell

Attended the Coach show on Sept. 10.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Karrueche Tran & Quincy Brown

Attended the Coach show on Sept. 10.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Tommy Dorfman & Charli XCX

Attended the Coach show on Sept. 10.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Lori Harvey

Attended the Coach show on Sept. 10.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Noah Beck, Derek Blasberg & Blake Gray

Attended the Coach show on Sept. 10.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Batsheva Haart

Attended the Alice + Olivia show on Sept. 10. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Jenny Mollen & Jason Biggs

Attended the Alice + Olivia show on Sept. 10. 

photos
View More Photos From Every Celebrity at Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022

Trending Stories

1

Grimes Reveals Why Her and Elon Musk's Son Uses Her First Name Only

2

Vanessa & Natalia Bryant Are One Stylish Duo at Met Gala After-Party

3

Karl Cook Responds to Kaley Cuoco's Divorce Filing After Split

4

Bella Hadid Clarifies COVID Vaccination Status After Met Gala Absence

5

Kim Kardashian Admits "Full Goth" North Can Cause Her to "Struggle"

Latest News

Mj Rodriguez’s Trendsetting Fashion Statements Are Worthy of an Emmy

James Charles Says Disparaging Ariana Grande Among "Biggest Regrets"

Liam Payne & Maya Henry Prove They're Stronger Than Ever on Date Night

How Brooklyn Nine-Nine Said Goodbye

Erika Jayne Claps Back After Being Shamed for Shopping at T.J. Maxx

Grimes Reveals Why Her and Elon Musk's Son Uses Her First Name Only

T.I. and Tiny Will Not Face Charges for Alleged Sexual Assault