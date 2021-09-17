Liam Payne and Maya Henry Prove They're Stronger Than Ever During London Fashion Week Date Night

Watch : Liam Payne & Maya Henry Split Less Than a Year After Engagement

A couple that shops together, stays together.

Liam Payne and Maya Henry attended The Face's London Fashion Week party on Thursday, Sept. 16, where they posed for pictures arm-in-arm. The One Direction singer wore a handsome black suit and tie, while the influencer wore a black lace dress and blazer, along with a gold cross necklace.

Their fashion week date night is one of the first public appearances the pair has made since rekindling their romance in July. News of their reconciliation was confirmed after they were photographed leaving a party in Ibiza in August.

At the time of their Ibiza trip, a source exclusively explained to E! News, "They took time apart due to their busy schedules and having distance between them," but before long, they were back in each other's arms.

While they're once again dating, the insider said that Maya and Liam are taking things slow this time around. "They are living together in England," the source shared, "but aren't putting pressure on the wedding or engagement yet."