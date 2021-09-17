One Last Heist: How Brooklyn Nine-Nine Said Goodbye

Of course, it all had to end with one last heist.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine said goodbye on Thursday with one final installment of the annual Halloween heist, and it obviously had to be the most complicated and twist-filled heist of them all. Jake (Andy Samberg) had decided to leave the precinct to be a stay-at-home dad, and planned the whole heist to be a goodbye to the squad, complete with sentimental gifts for everyone. But at the same time, Holt (Andre Braugher) was planning his own goodbye and Amy (Melissa Fumero) was planning a surprise goodbye party for Jake, turning the whole thing into a chaotic, memory-filled mess that was eventually won by none other than Hitchcock (Dirk Blocker). We couldn't keep track of a single piece of it, but it was perfect.
In the end, Terry (Terry Crews) became the new captain of the Nine-Nine while Holt moved up to Deputy Commissioner. Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) found a new, much more Boyle-ish, nickname-loving partner, but no one could let go of the heist, especially after Hitchcock won. A year later, Jake, Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz), Amy and Gina all returned for yet another go at becoming the greatest human/detective/genius/Champion of the Nine-Nine.
Here are some of the best moments and callbacks from the Brooklyn Nine-Nine finale:
-Chelsea Peretti's long-awaited return as Gina Linetti, in an ever-evolving series of sweatshirts that we're going to need links to ASAP.
-Joanna Newsom's appearance as some famous cellist, who Jake (played by her real-life husband Samberg) immediately insulted, so she called him ugly.
-Cheddar the Spy
-Jake revealing that the only time the whole squad was ever at the Brooklyn Bridge, as seen during the opening credits, is when they were really serious about some falafel.
-Amy pulling a Mission: Impossible on Jake by constructing a fake hotel room and trying to convince him he had been in a coma for seven years.
-Show creator Dan Goor appearing as Janitor Dan.
-The reveal that Jake has spent the past few years trying to recreate the epic Backstreet Boys cold open to no avail.
-Terry finally busting through a wall, Kool-Aid Man style.
-Holt telling Jake that if Jake were his son, he would be proud of the man he's become.
It's not gonna mean as much coming from us, but we're proud of Jake too! It's been a great eight years. Nine Nine!
Brooklyn Nine-Nine aired on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)