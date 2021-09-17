Britney SpearsKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos

Grimes Reveals Why Her and Elon Musk's Son Calls Her By Her First Name Only

In a Vogue video documenting her preparation for the 2021 Met Gala, Grimes shared that X Æ A-Xii, the son she shares with Elon Musk, solely refers to her by her first name.

By Ryan Gajewski Sep 17, 2021 1:35 AMTags
FashionMoviesRed CarpetMet GalaCouplesMomsCelebrities
Watch: Grimes' Massive "Alien Scars" Back Tattoo Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Grimes and Elon Musk's young son is on a first-name basis with his mom.

On Thursday, Sept. 16, the 33-year-old singer, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, was featured in a Vogue video showing herself getting ready for the 2021 Met Gala on Monday, Sept. 13. Grimes attended the New York City fashion event in an Iris van Herpen gown inspired by director David Lynch's 1984 film adaptation of Frank Herbert's seminal sci-fi novel Dune

While getting dressed up for the evening on Monday, Sept. 13, Grimes shared tidbits about her personal life. During this informal discussion, Grimes shared why welcoming 16-month-old son X Æ A-Xii with longtime partner Elon, 50, in May 2020 was a major moment for her in a variety of ways.

"I think having a baby was a big rebirth for me, like artistically," she told the outlet. "Being a mother—feels weird to say. For some reason, I don't identify with that word." 

photos
Met Gala 2021: Best Dressed Stars

She continued, "Which is also really weird because X, he says 'Claire,' but he doesn't say 'mama.' Which is so... I'm like, 'How are you...?' Like, maybe he can sense my distaste for the word 'mother.'"

Trending Stories

1

Grimes Reveals Why Her and Elon Musk's Son Uses Her First Name Only

2

Kim Kardashian Admits "Full Goth" North Can Cause Her to "Struggle"

3

Vanessa & Natalia Bryant Are One Stylish Duo at Met Gala After-Party

Shortly after Grimes' bundle of joy arrived arrived last year, the star took to Twitter to share the origin of the unusual name

"X, the unknown variable," the musician wrote. "Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence) A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent."

Twitter

The reason for her choice of dress is less clear, but Dune is certainly having a moment in pop culture these days. Director Denis Villeneuve's updated film version stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Jason Momoa, and it debuts Friday, Oct. 22.

Trending Stories

1

Grimes Reveals Why Her and Elon Musk's Son Uses Her First Name Only

2

Kim Kardashian Admits "Full Goth" North Can Cause Her to "Struggle"

3

Vanessa & Natalia Bryant Are One Stylish Duo at Met Gala After-Party

4

Watch Shawn Mendes Run Into Justin & Hailey Bieber Before the Met Gala

5
Exclusive

Mindy Kaling's Revelation About Asking for a Raise Might Stun You

Latest News

How Brooklyn Nine-Nine Said Goodbye

Erika Jayne Claps Back After Being Shamed for Shopping at T.J. Maxx

Grimes Reveals Why Her and Elon Musk's Son Uses Her First Name Only

T.I. and Tiny Will Not Face Charges for Alleged Sexual Assault

Watch Shawn Mendes Run Into Justin & Hailey Bieber Before the Met Gala

12 Gender-Neutral Scents That Will Get You Tons of Compliments

Milo Ventimiglia Shares Another Hot Take About Gilmore Girls