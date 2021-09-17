Feathers, Ombré and One Major Hat: A Look Back at the Emmys' Boldest Fashion Statements

Watch : 2021 Emmy Awards: By the Numbers

The Emmys red carpet has been home to some unforgettable style.

For seven decades, the stars have flocked to the annual award show in celebration of the best in television. And, as is the case with any award show, the celebrities tend to put their most stylish foot forward at the event, dressing to the nines in honor of the star-studded occasion. Often sporting designer black tie couture, it's a sight to behold for any budding fashion lover watching from home.

Over the years, some risk-taking attendees have pushed the sartorial boundaries with their ensembles, opting for vivid colors, unique materials and bold silhouettes that result in some seriously head-turning looks.

Thanks to cameras that cover practically every inch of the event, fans have a seemingly endless array of pictures capturing the show's fashion history—and after all this time, a few ensembles continue to stand out.

As we count down to the 2021 Emmys on Sunday, Sept. 19, take a walk down memory lane with E! News and raise a glass to these fashion risk-takers. After all, fashion would be nothing without some fun.