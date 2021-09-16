12 Gender-Neutral Scents That Will Get You Tons of Compliments

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Whether you're a homebody or are always out and about, wearing the right fragrance is an essential part to feeling your best self! A simple spritz of something woody, floral or musky can instantly uplift your spirits, boost your confidence and make you feel invincible no matter what life throws at you. But, finding the perfect fragrance can be complex since there are thousands of unique blends on the market.
Just like the beauty and fashion industries, the world of fragrance is working to break down gender norms and create an inclusive space that empowers all individuals, regardless of how they identify. Gone are the days when floral fragrances were marketed to female shoppers and musky and woody scents were reserved for men.
Brands like Boy Smells, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Tom Ford and Le Labo aren't forcing you to make a choice between masculine and feminine scents anymore. Instead their fragrances geniously marry the two in a way that empowers everyone that wears them.
Below, we rounded up a dozen unique genderless fragrances that you'll want to try ASAP, especially if you're in the market for a new scent. Happy spritzing!
Calvin Klein CK one Eau de Toilette
Calvin Klein's "CK" is heralded as one of the best unisex scents out there. It offers a sensual blend of bergamot, cardamom, fresh pineapple, papaya, jasmine, violet, rose, nutmeg and musk.
Ind. For Her For Him Unisex Fragrance - Smoke
For only $18, this scent beautifully balances floral and woody notes like jasmine, amber, cashmere wood, fig, mandarin and bergamot. One reviewer described it as, "Clean but not 'laundry' clean; more of a 'I was hot in the house and I stepped out onto the porch on a winter evening' clean. Refreshing. Would purchase again."
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris Gentle Fluidity Gold Eau de Parfum
Fragrance connoisseurs and It Girls everywhere love and adore Maison Francis Kurkdjian's luxurious scents for a reason. They're long-wearing, distinct and addicting. While most know the fragrance house for its iconic Baccarat Rouge 540 scent, their Gentle Fluidity Gold Edition Eau de Parfum should not be slept on. It offers a gender-neutral blend of coriander seeds, musk and vanilla, plus notes of amber woods and juniper berries.
Boy Smells Flor de La Virgen Genderful Fine Fragrance
If you love Boy Smells' heavenly-scented candles, you have to try their line of genderful fragrances! The composition of Flor de La Virgen, which includes notes of pomelo, saffron, lemon rind and ivy leaves, will leave you feeling refreshed and empowered.
Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 39 Hair & Body Perfume Mist
PSA to anyone that wants to smell like a tropical vacation: Check out Sol de Janeiro's Hair & Body Perfume Mists, especially the Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 39. It offers an irresistible blend of coconut cream, toasted praline and tropical orchid.
Byredo Black Saffron Eau de Parfum
Although all Byredo scents are meant to be unisex, there seems to be a clear consensus that Black Saffron is the most gender-neutral. Its oriental composition delivers a long-lasting blend of Asian pomelo, crisp juniper berries and kashmiri saffron.
The Harmonist Sacred Water Eau de Parfum
It's hard to put into words how magical and refreshing The Harmonist's Sacred Water perfume smells. With just a spritz, you're transported to a coastal yet woody destination thanks to a blend of peppermint, aquatic mosses, mineral wood and gray amber. We always get compliments when we wear it!
Wild Yonder Botanicals Unisex Botanical Aroma Oil
If you prefer an oil over a spritz, we suggest this warm and sultry aroma oil that offers a dreamy combination of howood, pine, patchouli, vetiver and pettigrain.
Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir Cologne
Jo Malone's scents truly allow you to escape to another world, and the Pomegranate Noir is no exception. Loved by guys and gals, this fragrance delivers an enigmatic blend of pomegranate, pink pepper and Casablanca lily layered with smoky guaiacwood and patchouli.
Malin + Goetz Leather Eau de Parfum
Inspired by the smell of fresh leather goods, this nostalgia-inducing scent will put you at ease with notes like lotus flower, pepper, orchid, green violet, leather, cedarwood and sandalwood.
Tom Ford Ombré Leather Eau de Parfum
If you're looking for a warm and spicy fragrance that will bring all the ladies and gents to the yard, look no further than Tom Ford's Ombré Leather. It offers the perfect balance between floral and spice with violet flower, jasmine flower and black leather notes.
Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum
Last but certainly not least, we present Le Labo's famed Santal 33. If you don't already have this in your fragrance rotation, add it to your cart like now. Featuring notes of cardamom, iris, violet, Australian sandalwood, papyrus and cedarwood, you will most definitely be asked at least five times a day what fragrance you're wearing. When in doubt, we always reach for Santal 33.
