Britney SpearsKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos

Inside the 2021 Emmys Gift Bag

Celebs get all kinds of great gifts, and now's your chance to score products they'll receive this Sunday.

By Kristine Fellizar Sep 17, 2021 12:00 PMTags
FashionEmmysLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop Fashion
E-comm: Inside Emmys 2021 Gift BagGetty Images

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are just a few days away, and we're so excited to see which of our faves are going to go home with a win. From Ted Lasso to Bridgerton, This is Us to Pose, there's so much to look forward to this Sunday and so many people to cheer on. 

This year, nominees and presenters will get to choose from a collection of luxury gifts available in the official Emmy Awards Gifting Suite. These gifts include  trips to the Bocas Bali Luxury Water Villas in Panama and the Four Seasons Resort Nevis in the West Indies, Genusee eyewear, Próspero Tequila Blanco, and more. If you want to get your hands on products celebs like Nicole Kidman, Dan Levy, Ellen Pompeo and Kaley Cuoco will be receiving this year, now's your chance to do so. 

Check out all the goodies in this year's Emmys gift bag. Also, don't forget to watch E!'s red carpet coverage of the 2021 Emmy Awards this Sunday, Sept. 19 starting at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT followed by the Emmys telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.

read
12 Gifts for Bridgerton Fans

Agni Women's Health Box

This health box made for women contains tasty treats like oatmeal chocolate chip cookies, double chocolate chip cookies, cinnamon maca seasoning, sesame nori seasoning, and peppermint chasteberry tea. Each item contains essential vitamins, minerals, and micronutrients every woman needs to stay healthy and well-balanced.

$75
Agni

Bocas Bali Luxury Water Villas

Take a trip to Panama's premiere over-the-water luxury resort. Bocas Bali Luxury Water Villas is environmentally-friendly and has a number of great amenities you can take advantage of. 

Book @
Tripadvisor

Trending Stories

1

Grimes Reveals Why Her and Elon Musk's Son Uses Her First Name Only

2

Watch Shawn Mendes Run Into Justin & Hailey Bieber Before the Met Gala

3

Vanessa & Natalia Bryant Are One Stylish Duo at Met Gala After-Party

ESPACIO The Jewel of Waikiki

ESPACIO The Jewel of Waikiki is one of the most exclusive and luxurious hotels in Hawaii. Book a vacay here and you'll truly feel like a celeb. 

Book @
Expedia

Four Seasons Resort Nevis, West Indies

From the moment you step off the boat, you'll feel like you're in paradise. The Four Seasons Resort Nevis, West Indies will make for one memorable trip full of adventure and moments of pure relaxation. 

Book @
Expedia

Genusee Eyewear

Accessorize like TV royalty in a pair of sunnies from sustainable eyewear brand, Genusee. The styles are really cute and each pair of glasses is made from single-use water bottles. 

 

$140
Genusee

HP Sprocket Studio

If you're in need of a good quality printer, get your hands on HP Sprocket Studio. One of its best features is the ability to print high-quality 4x6" photos directly from your smartphone. 

$130
Amazon

Misfits: A Personal Manifesto by Michaela Coel

Curl up on the couch with Misfits: A Personal Manifesto by Michaela Coel. It's a fascinating read meant to inspire and champion misfits everywhere. 

$16
Amazon

Never Go Alone Edition 01 Go Mask

Stay comfortable while protecting yourself with Never Go Alone's Edition 01 Go Mask. It was handmade in Italy and features an ultra-lightweight layer treated with viroblock techonology to help neutralize viruses and bacteria while being used. 

$36
Never Go Alone

Nu Skin ageLOC LumiSpa

Give yourself an energizing facial massage with the NuSkin ageLOC LumiSpa device. With this, you'll have brighter, softer, and smoother skin in no time. 

$199
Amazon

Próspero Tequila Blanco

This year, celebs will be gifted the award-winning Próspero Tequila Blanco. It's a hand-crafted spirit that offers a smooth and perfectly-balanced finished. 

$34
Total Wine

SkinnyPop

Who doesn't love SkinnyPop? It's sweet, savory, and so delicious. Plus, it's low-cal and free of artificial ingredients, gluten, and preservatives.  

$5
Amazon

Thera Cane MAX Trigger Point Massager

The Thera Cane MAX Trigger Point Massager is a must-have for those days when you overwork yourself at the gym or come home with back pain from sitting at your desk all day. 

$40
$30
Amazon

Two Chicks Cocktails

Two Chicks Cocktails are ready-to-drink sparkling cocktails that come in several different options like the vodka fizz, the paloma, and the new fashioned. They're perfect for happy hours with friends. 

$16
Reserve Bar

Excited for the Emmys? Check out these Emmy-Inspired Looks With These Picks From Fashion Expert Melissa Chataigne

Trending Stories

1

Grimes Reveals Why Her and Elon Musk's Son Uses Her First Name Only

2

Watch Shawn Mendes Run Into Justin & Hailey Bieber Before the Met Gala

3

Vanessa & Natalia Bryant Are One Stylish Duo at Met Gala After-Party

4

Kim Kardashian Admits "Full Goth" North Can Cause Her to "Struggle"

5
Exclusive

Mindy Kaling's Revelation About Asking for a Raise Might Stun You

Latest News

Update!

Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty: Get 50% Off Mac, Clinique, L'Occitane & More

See Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Instagram vs. Reality Pics

A Look Back at the Boldest Fashion Statements at the Emmys

Stormi Webster Hilariously Impersonates Kylie Jenner in Adorable Video

Lizzo's Reaction to Don’t Worry Darling Trailer Is Good as Hell

Inside the 2021 Emmys Gift Bag

Drake Bell Addresses "Reckless and Irresponsible" Texts to Minor