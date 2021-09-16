How Gilmore Girls' Milo Ventimiglia Really Feels About Jess and Rory's Relationship

Watch : Milo Ventimiglia & Mandy Moore Tease "Unforgettable" Episode

Despite recently teasing that he's Team Dean, Milo Ventimiglia is clarifying where he stands in the never-ending debate about the best and worst Gilmore Girls couples.

Milo, who played bad boy Jess on the show, joined his on-screen uncle Scott Patterson (aka Luke) for an episode of his podcast I Am All In, during which he explained why he thinks Jess was a great match for girlfriend Rory (Alexis Bledel)... at the time.

Scott read a fan question, asking, "Looking back, what do you think about Jess and Rory's relationship?"

Milo responded, "I think things are complicated when you're young... You're going through developmental change. You are seeing things in the world you've never seen before. You're experiencing things from the heart, from the gut, from the head, that you're experiencing for the first time."

So, he said, "I think Jess and Rory, they were what they needed at the moment from each other."