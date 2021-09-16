Inside Gabrielle Union's Memoir: All the Revelations About Dwyane Wade, Bring It On and More

Watch : Gabrielle Union on Dwyane Wade Fathering Baby With Another Woman

Simply put, Gabrielle Union isn't afraid to talk about it.

Despite her A-list status in Hollywood and 18.8 million Instagram followers, the actress still experiences obstacles in the game of life. But instead of acting like everything is perfect, the best-selling author is hoping to spark conversations with her latest memoir titled You Got Anything Stronger?

In the highly anticipated follow up to We're Going to Need More Wine, Gabrielle shares intimate stories about her marriage to Dwyane Wade, her struggles with infertility and some not-so-glamorous experiences working in Hollywood.

As for why she wanted to go there and discuss personal tales of her life, Gabrielle explained that she wants people to feel less alone.