Why the Friends Reunion Was Surprisingly "Brutal" for the Cast

If you asked the Friends cast "How you doin'?" following the reunion, their answers may've surprised you.

During the Sept. 16 episode of Literally! With Rob Lowe, Jennifer Aniston discussed filming the headline-making reunion and the toll it took on herself and her former co-stars. Per The Morning Show actress, coming together and reliving moments from the iconic NBC sitcom "really took us all down way harder than we anticipated."

"In your mind you think, 'Oh, this will be really fun to time travel,'" she told host Rob Lowe. "It turns out, ooh, ouch, it's kind of hard to time travel."

As she continued, Aniston highlighted how surreal it was to see the set, which had "the exact same everything, down to the little tchotchkes on the shelves." And while the Friends set remained the same, Aniston made it clear that she and her former co-stars—Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer—had not.