Britney SpearsKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos

X Factor Star Freddie Combs Dead at 49

X Factor star Freddie Combs, who became a fan favorite during the second season of the competition show, has died at the age of 49.

By Kisha Forde Sep 16, 2021 7:25 PMTags
Celebrities
Watch: In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Fans are mourning the loss of X Factor contestant Freddie Combs.
 
Freddie's wife, Kay Combs, told TMZ that the performer died at a Florida hospital on Friday, Sept. 10, after suffering from kidney failure. He was 49. According to Kay, was surrounded by family and friends during the time of his passing.
 
Kay also explained to the outlet that her husband worked diligently over the past decade to lose over 500 pounds and that she was "proud of him." She also added, "I have so much gratitude to be his wife for 25 years and to be his best friend."
 
Viewers were first introduced to the singer when he appeared as a contestant during the second season of the X Factor in 2012. Freddie, who served as a minister before his audition, quickly became a fan favorite, thanks to his mind-blowing performance of "Wind Beneath My Wings."

At the time, the show's judges Simon Cowell and L.A. Reid vowed to back Freddie, if he promised to get healthier and he agreed.

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2021's Fallen Stars

And although he didn't win the competition, he did go on to keep his promise of losing weight, since at the time, Freddie reportedly weighed close to 600 pounds.

YouTube

Trending Stories

1

Billie Eilish Completes Her Marilyn Monroe Makeover at First Met Gala

2

Kim Kardashian Admits "Full Goth" North Can Cause Her to "Struggle"

3

Karl Cook Responds to Kaley Cuoco's Divorce Filing After Split

Freddie and Kay appeared on a few TLC specials throughout the years, with one being Ton of Love, which aired in 2011. The couple returned to the network in 2012 and were featured in episodes of Heavily Ever After, which was a docu-series that followed the stories of couples who were trying to lose weight.
 
Freddie is survived by his wife of 25 years, Kay. The couple tied the knot in July 1996.

Trending Stories

1

Billie Eilish Completes Her Marilyn Monroe Makeover at First Met Gala

2

Kim Kardashian Admits "Full Goth" North Can Cause Her to "Struggle"

3

Karl Cook Responds to Kaley Cuoco's Divorce Filing After Split

4

Vanessa & Natalia Bryant Are One Stylish Duo at Met Gala After-Party

5

Dean McDermott Addresses Tori Spelling Split Rumors After Ringless Pic

Latest News

X Factor Star Freddie Combs Dead at 49

Blac Chyna Shows Daughter Dream Kardashian's Personality in Sweet Pics

17 Gifts for Fans of The Crown

See Priyanka Chopra's Sweet Tribute to "Love of My Life" Nick Jonas

Exclusive

Is This the Most Savage Say Yes to the Dress Bridesmaid Ever?

Exclusive

Amber Ruffin Doesn't Have an Emmys Dress 3 Days Before the Awards

Run Don't Walk to Get Whitney Simmons' Latest Gymshark Collab