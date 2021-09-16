Priyanka Chopra Calls Husband Nick Jonas the "Love of My Life" in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Three years after being bitten by the lovebug, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are still smitten with each other.
Need proof? The Matrix 4 actress penned a sweet tribute to her husband in honor of the Jonas Brothers star's 29th birthday. "Love of my life. Here's wishing the kindest most compassionate loving person I know a very happy birthday," Priyanka wrote in a Sept. 16 Instagram post alongside a photo of Nick kissing her cheek. "I love you baby..Thank you for being you."
Nick, who is currently on the Jonas Brothers' Remember This Tour, also received some birthday love from his eldest brother Kevin Jonas. "Happy birthday @nickjonas!" Kevin captioned an Instagram pic of the brothers performing together. "Can't wait to celebrate you in Nashville tonight!"
The duo, along with brother Joe Jonas, kicked off their tour in August and will be on the road for the next few months.
And as we approach the end of the year, Nick and wife Priyanka have another major milestone to celebrate: their three-year wedding anniversary.
"She is the most important piece of the puzzle," the singer told E! News in early 2021. And as for starting a family, Nick explained, "It's obviously something we hope happens, and god willing, it comes together."
"You know, whatever is right," he continued. "We're blessed to have each other and have a full heart for the future, I say, and things are out of your control. And the foundation of a couple is strong, and you're excited about the possibility of that."
For Nick and Priyanka, they're just enjoying the ride. "It's going to be a beautiful journey, and I hope for many, or whatever that is," he told E! News of having kids. "We'll go figure that out when they get there, but for now it's just about making sure we're good."