Kristen Bell Jokes Her Daughters Don't Approve of Her "Dorky" Career

Watch : Does Kristen Bell Have Her Kids' Approval for "Do, Re & Mi"?

"Do You Want to Build" up Mom's confidence? Not quite.

Kristen Bell hilariously joked during E! News' Daily Pop on Thursday, Sept. 16 that even though she starred in hit Disney film Frozen, her two daughters Lincoln and Delta don't want to associate her with the movie.

"It is very natural for a child's development to just think everything your parents do is dorky," Bell exclusively revealed. "So, they like Frozen but they do not want to hear about the fact that I'm in it."

Her latest musical Amazon Prime Video animated series, Do, Re & Mi, is already a hit with her kids, but Bell remains uncertain whether or not they'll cheer for her character, Do. "I'm curious to see if they will love the show but not approve of my character so much," she quipped. "I will say, I practically had to pry this guitar out of [Delta's] cold, dead hand this morning to get it in the shot."