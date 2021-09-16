Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Is Tired of Being Asked This Javi Marroquin Question

Watch : "Teen Mom" Star Kailyn Lowry Gives Birth to Baby No. 4

Kailyn Lowry has had enough of the speculation.

In recent weeks, fans have questioned if the Teen Mom 2 star is back with her ex Javi Marroquin. In fact, the couple was recently spotted on social media cheering on their 7-year-old son Lincoln at a football game.

During an Instagram Q&A on Wednesday, Sept. 15, a fan asked, "What's one question you wish people would stop asking?" Kailyn quickly answered while shutting down any and all dating rumors. "If I'm going to get back with Javi," she replied. "The answer is no."

Back in August, Kailyn shared a photo of Javi's phone connected to her car. The picture quickly got followers speculating that the pair was spending more time together. Kailyn's rep, however, tried to squash any reconciliation rumors.

"Kail and Javi are NOT back together, but they are very dedicated to a positive and healthy co-parenting relationship for their son, Lincoln," the rep said. "They are both heavily involved in his football activities, and this has resulted in them spending more time together."