Britney SpearsKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos

Channing Tatum Shares First Photo With Zoë Kravitz Amid Romance Rumors

Is it Instagram official? Amid rumors of a budding romance between Channing Tatum shared his photo with Zoë Kravitz, the Magic Mike star posted a stunning shot of the duo on social media.

By Kisha Forde Sep 16, 2021 4:31 PMTags
GalleriesMet GalaChanning TatumZoë KravitzCelebrities
Watch: Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz & More Rock Nude Gowns

Although it may not be a PDA-filled photo, it sure is a step up.
 
Just a few days after their stunning appearances at the 2021 Met Gala, Channing Tatum shared a snap of himself alongside Zoë Kravitz, Alicia Keys and singer Moses Sumney from an after-party following the fashion extravaganza. 

Proving that they practically had the time of their lives dancing the night away at the party, the Step Up actor captioned his Sept. 15 Instagram Story post, "This night! No body wanted to trifle with us on the dance floor music and vibe was next level." Channing concluded his caption by thanking the star-studded after-party's host, Alicia.
 
Just in case you may have missed it: on Monday, Sept. 13, the pair stepped out in their finest attire—sans any Crocs for the evening's festivities—to attend fashion's biggest night out. And although they didn't pose together on the infamous MET steps for the evening, the two were spotted leaving the star-studded event together.

photos
They Dated? Surprising Star Couples

For the special occasion, the High Fidelity actress, who has been busy directing Channing in her upcoming film debut, opted to blow us away by wearing a skin-baring chain-link look by Saint Laurent. As for the actor, he went for a classic ensemble, wearing a black Versace tuxedo. 

Trending Stories

1

Billie Eilish Completes Her Marilyn Monroe Makeover at First Met Gala

2

Karl Cook Responds to Kaley Cuoco's Divorce Filing 2 Weeks After Split

3

Vanessa & Natalia Bryant Are One Stylish Duo at Met Gala After-Party

Fans have been sent into a bit of a frenzy ever the two were spotted getting cozy during a bike ride out in NYC in mid-August. And although the two have been spending more time together working on set, a source previously confirmed to E! News that there's more to their bond than just work and fashion advice.
 
"There's more than a friendship going on with Channing and Zoe," the insider shared. "They are spending a lot of time together and having fun. They are more than just close friends or co-stars. Their relationship has grown into more."

Since Channing's photo has us reliving our favorite Met Gala moments all over again, check out these photos from Alicia's fun-filled after party:

Backgrid
Zoë Kravitz & Channing Tatum

A magical sighting! The couple leaves an NYC hotel en route to the after-parties.

Instagram
Zoë Kravitz & Alicia Keys

These girls are on fire! The host dances alongside the Big Little Lies actress at Cipriani South Street.

Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock
Queen Latifah, Alicia Keys & Terria Joseph

Squad goals! Alicia is joined by her mom and pal Queen Latifah at the festivities. 

Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock
Yvette Prieto Jordan, Michael Jordan & Alicia Keys

You're in New York! The basketball legend and his wife strike a pose next to the emcee.

Instagram
Alicia Keys

The "LaLa" artist takes the stage at the star-studded bash to perform her latest single, as seen in a video posted by Keltie Knight.

Instagram
Swizz Beatz

Happy birthday! The record producer celebrates 43 at the after-party.

Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock
Alicia Keys & Elon Musk

"Alright it's after the Met, we've been having an amazing night," Alicia, who posed with Elon Musk at the bash, said on her Instagram Story. "And now, I wanna welcome people into a whole new world."

Trending Stories

1

Billie Eilish Completes Her Marilyn Monroe Makeover at First Met Gala

2

Karl Cook Responds to Kaley Cuoco's Divorce Filing 2 Weeks After Split

3

Vanessa & Natalia Bryant Are One Stylish Duo at Met Gala After-Party

4

Kim Kardashian Admits "Full Goth" North Can Cause Her to "Struggle"

5

Steph and Ayesha Curry Light Up the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

Latest News

Exclusive

Amber Ruffin Doesn't Have an Emmys Dress 3 Days Before the Awards

Run Don't Walk to Get Whitney Simmons' Latest Gymshark Collab

Exclusive

Kristen Bell Jokes Her Daughters Don't Approve of Her "Dorky" Career

Exclusive

Ariana Grande Reveals What Surprised Her Most on The Voice

Kailyn Lowry Is Tired of Being Asked This Javi Marroquin Question

Outer Banks' Madelyn Cline Sends Birthday Love to Chase Stokes

Exclusive

See Kids Build the Ultimate Escape Room in Create the Escape