Love Is Blind Star Jessica Batten Is Engaged to Benjamin McGrath

The "pod squad" has a reason to celebrate.

Love Is Blind's Jessica Batten got engaged to boyfriend Benjamin McGrath on Sept. 10.

"I don't think it has quite sunk in, but I'm definitely floating somewhere on cloud nine," she told People in an interview published Sept. 16. "It's been really, really exciting!"

As Jessica shared with the magazine, Benjamin, a 34-year-old foot and ankle surgeon, popped the question with a round diamond ring at Akash Winery in Temecula, Calif.

"I walked down into the vineyard, and one of the aisles of grapes had rose petals all the way down to this gorgeous arch with roses all around it," the 35-year-old reality star recalled to the publication. "Ben was standing there, and I pretty much knew at that point what was happening. So I just started getting overwhelmed with emotion. When I walked down, the first thing he said was, 'I want you to remember this moment for the rest of your life.'"