Is This the Most Savage Say Yes to the Dress Bridesmaid Ever? Watch and Decide

Watch : "Say Yes to the Dress": Bride Gets Slapped With BRUTAL Honesty

Is there such a thing as a bridesmaid-zilla?

In an exclusive sneak peek at the final Kleinfeld's bride of this season on Say Yes to the Dress, airing Sept. 18 on TLC, Elaina Quiles tries on her dream dress...and does not get the reaction she hoped for.

"Glitter, diamonds, flowers—just more pretty and sparkly, and that's where I want to go next with this," bride-to-be Elaina says in the dressing room while trying on a stunning strapless, trumpet-style gown. "I love it all. I'm feeling beautiful and I'm feeling confident and I'm just feeling more like myself."

As Elaina steps out to show her mother, Jill Fannon, and her sister, Lisette Quiles, she says, "Alright, what do we think?"

And Lisette immediately shuts down any hopes for a consensus. "Well, I know what I think," Lisette snaps in a shocking reaction. "What do you think?"

Elaina gushes, "Oh my gosh, well, I love it. I think it's beautiful. I think that it's everything I told you guys that I wanted. It's very shiny and glitz-y and glam-y so I love this."