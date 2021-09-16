Is This the Most Savage Say Yes to the Dress Bridesmaid Ever? Watch and Decide

Is there such a thing as a bridesmaid-zilla?
In an exclusive sneak peek at the final Kleinfeld's bride of this season on Say Yes to the Dress, airing Sept. 18 on TLC, Elaina Quiles tries on her dream dress...and does not get the reaction she hoped for.
"Glitter, diamonds, flowers—just more pretty and sparkly, and that's where I want to go next with this," bride-to-be Elaina says in the dressing room while trying on a stunning strapless, trumpet-style gown. "I love it all. I'm feeling beautiful and I'm feeling confident and I'm just feeling more like myself."
As Elaina steps out to show her mother, Jill Fannon, and her sister, Lisette Quiles, she says, "Alright, what do we think?"
And Lisette immediately shuts down any hopes for a consensus. "Well, I know what I think," Lisette snaps in a shocking reaction. "What do you think?"
Elaina gushes, "Oh my gosh, well, I love it. I think it's beautiful. I think that it's everything I told you guys that I wanted. It's very shiny and glitz-y and glam-y so I love this."
Her mom has a different take: "I want some wedding cake with whipped cream when I look at it," Jill jokes, to the bride's horror.
Lisette agrees, "The only thing that we pretty much got right was the neckline, which even this little meshy thing I'm not in love with."
Apparently, the nude color "washes Elaina out" and dims any sense of a bridal glow.
"This one's going to be a 'no' from me. And I feel like you're not [into it] either," Lisette firmly states. "I feel like you like it, but I'm not getting that glow from you. I'm looking for a little glow, and this is giving me more washed out than glow."
But, Elaina is not going to let her family turn this trip to Kleinfeld's into "a nightmare" and reminds everyone that it's her big day, not the other way around. "It's my dress," she fires back. "It's not a 'we' situation. I think I know what I want and you guys have to trust me and my gut in this process."
Her mother persists, pointing out, "I know you know what you want, but we are literally here looking at you. I don't see it."
Later in a confessional, Jill admits that she "kind of feels badly" being so harsh on her daughter. "I don't want to crush her dreams or crush her spirit, but until she has that glow, that look of confidence that I know is within her, I've got to be honest and tell her," Jill sums up.
But, do moms (and sisters) really know best? Watch the full clip above to see all the cringe criticisms, plus tune in next week for a look back at all the heart-warming moments this season.
Say Yes to the Dress airs Saturdays at 8 p.m. on TLC.