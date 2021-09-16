All the Details on E!'s 2021 Emmy Awards Red Carpet Experience

The biggest night in TV is back!
As the stars come together for the 2021 Emmy Awards, Live From E!: 2021 Emmys will bring fans fun, authentic interviews and spontaneous moments with primetime TV's biggest stars and nominees alongside special guest Emmy-winning television host Karamo and panelists E! Nightly Pop co-host Nina Parker, E!'s style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi and Rotten Tomatoes editor Jacqueline Coley.
Find out how to get the exclusive behind-the-scenes details on all your favorite A-listers live from the Microsoft Plaza on Sunday, Sept. 19, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT.
E! will provide viewers with the most extensive multi-platform experience on-air, on digital and across mobile and social. The comprehensive content begins with Live From E!: Countdown to the 2021 Emmys at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT featuring Nightly Pop co-host Parker, celebrity stylist Brad Goreski and star of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Lisa Rinna as they countdown the must-see stars of the night.
As part of the network's second screen live coverage, our Live From E! Stream digital show returns on @enews Twitter, YouTube, eonline.com and the E! News app at 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT featuring pop culture expert Naz Perez. The E! stream gives fans exclusive access to every major arrival on the Emmys carpet, and will also livestream a preview of the red carpet on Saturday featuring Perez.
The fan-favorite E! Glambot also makes its highly-anticipated return to the Emmys to capture one-of-a-kind red carpet moments in a breathtaking and innovative way, immersing fans even deeper into all of the action as it happens.
As soon as the ceremony wraps, Rocsi Diaz, Naz Perez and Danny Pellegrino break down the major moments of the night including the surprise wins and snubs and the most buzz-worthy speeches and performances during the Live from E!: 2021 Emmys After Party kicking off at 11:00 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. PT.
Then, on Monday, Sept. 20, E! News' Daily Pop and Nightly Pop will recap the most memorable moments of the night, talk to the big winners and give fans a look inside the Emmys beginning at 11:00 a.m.
As for social and digital coverage, E! News fan-favorite Instagram Stories will feature a day-long takeover featuring various E! talent and celebrities, along with a special edition of Emmys coverage on Sunday, Sept. 19, delivering E!'s fresh, comedic and quick-pace take on the biggest moments of the night.
The fun continues Monday, Sept. 20 with the E! News livestreams Post Pop featuring Erin Lim Rhodes and Jacqueline Coley recapping the biggest Emmys moments, including what viewers didn't see on TV on the @enews Twitter, eonline.com and the E! News app starting at 9:00 a.m. ET/6:00 a.m. PT.
E! News' The Rundown, hosted by Erin Lim Rhodes, will also include special Emmys coverage on Monday, Sept. 20. Fans can follow every moment as the event unfolds and get exclusive behind-the-scenes content on E! News digital at eonline.com and @enews across social platforms Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Style fans can also follow along @stylecollective on Instagram for a fashion-first approach to the night.
Live From E! is produced by Den of Thieves. Executive Producers are Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski.
All of the can't miss action from TV stars to red carpet looks at this year's Live From E! 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are brought to viewers everywhere by Lay's and Phexxi.
See below for the complete schedule!
Saturday, September 18
11:30 a.m. ET/PT
Daily Pop: Live Emmy Special featuring co-hosts Justin Sylvester, Morgan Stewart and guest co-host Erin Lim Rhodes will highlight the big Emmy stories, featuring Entertaining Expert Paul Zahn LIVE in Studio showing how to throw an Emmy Party Extravaganza with touches from Emmy-nominated shows, then Emmys Expert Jacqueline Coley is back LIVE to predict Who Will Win vs Who Should Win and Royals Expert Jonathan Sacerdoti takes us through fact vs fiction on The Crown.
Sunday, September 19
4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT
Live From E!: Countdown to the 2021 Emmys featuring E! Nightly Pop co-host Nina Parker, celebrity stylist Brad Goreski and Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Lisa Rinna.
6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT
Live From E!: 2021 Emmys featuring special guest Karamo and panelists E! Nightly Pop co-host Nina Parker, E!'s style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi and Rotten Tomatoes editor Jacqueline Coley.
7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT
Live From E! Stream featuring pop culture expert Naz Perez.
11:00 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. PT (Immediately following the Emmys)
Live From E!: 2021 Emmys After Party featuring Rocsi Diaz, Naz Perez and Danny Pellegrino.
Monday, September 20
9:00 a.m. ET/6:00 a.m. PT
Post Pop featuring Erin Lim Rhodes and Jacqueline Coley.
11:00 a.m. ET/PT
Daily Pop featuring co-hosts Justin Sylvester, Morgan Stewart and guest co-host Kym Whitley.
11:00 p.m. ET/PT
Nightly Pop one-hour Emmys recap special featuring co-hosts Morgan Stewart, Nina Parker and Hunter March.