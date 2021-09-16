NFL Star Brandon Short Mourns Death of 26-Year-Old Daughter Killed in "Senseless Act of Gun Violence"

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

NFL star Brandon Short is mourning a devastating loss.

On Monday, Sept. 13, the former New York Giants and Carolina Panthers linebacker confirmed his firstborn daughter Karli Short's untimely death.

"My heart is broken. I've lost the light of my life," he wrote on Facebook. "My oldest daughter Karli passed away this morning in a senseless act of gun violence. The love she had was so pure and true. The world lost a beautiful soul."

He closed his message, "Thank you to everyone who has reached out and please keep our family in your prayers as we struggle through this difficult time."

Earlier that day, Allegheny County Police Department confirmed first responders found an unnamed adult woman suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head in McKeesport, Penn. She was pronounced dead at the scene and an investigation has since been opened.

The 44-year-old football pro later took to social media again on Wednesday, Sept. 15 to share details of Karli's funeral in his native Mckeesport. "Thank you for your caring words and support," he wrote, "as our family mourns the passing of our beloved Karli Short."