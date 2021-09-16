NFL Star Brandon Short Mourns Death of 26-Year-Old Daughter Killed in "Senseless Act of Gun Violence"

NFL star Brandon Short is mourning a devastating loss.
On Monday, Sept. 13, the former New York Giants and Carolina Panthers linebacker confirmed his firstborn daughter Karli Short's untimely death.
"My heart is broken. I've lost the light of my life," he wrote on Facebook. "My oldest daughter Karli passed away this morning in a senseless act of gun violence. The love she had was so pure and true. The world lost a beautiful soul."
He closed his message, "Thank you to everyone who has reached out and please keep our family in your prayers as we struggle through this difficult time."
Earlier that day, Allegheny County Police Department confirmed first responders found an unnamed adult woman suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head in McKeesport, Penn. She was pronounced dead at the scene and an investigation has since been opened.
The 44-year-old football pro later took to social media again on Wednesday, Sept. 15 to share details of Karli's funeral in his native Mckeesport. "Thank you for your caring words and support," he wrote, "as our family mourns the passing of our beloved Karli Short."
The athlete, who began his football career at Penn State and now sits on its Board of Trustees, previously reminisced about his earliest days as a first-time dad in college. "Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there. Throwback photo from my freshman year at PSU with my baby girl, Karli, who made me a dad," he wrote on Instagram in June 2019. "#ShunkHall #1995."
Board of trustees chair Matthew Schuyler told People, "On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Trustee Brandon Short's daughter, Karli Short, in her passing. That her life was cut short too soon as a result of an act of violence is a tragedy for Karli and her family and friends, and a great loss to the members of the McKeesport community. Our sympathy goes out to all who knew her best and loved her most."