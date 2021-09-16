Jessica Simpson Shares Adorable Family Photo in Honor of “Forever Person” Eric Johnson’s Birthday

Watch : Jessica Simpson Goes Pantless for Pandemic Date Night

Jessica Simpson's sweet birthday shoutout to husband Eric Johnson will take your breath away.



On Sept. 15, the singer and mom of three took to Instagram to celebrate her other half with the sweetest family photo of the couple alongside their three children: daughter Maxwell, 9, son Ace, 8, and daughter Birdie, 2.



"42 yrs ago today, you were born and without a doubt, I knew that God created you to be my purest love, truest companion, my forever person," Jessica captioned the cute family snap. "My ALL in everything, my every day and night answered prayer before I even knew the words to speak. The gift of life began with your first breath to bring forth my purpose to be brought into this life I was truly born to love you."



This past summer, the couple also celebrated seven years of marriage, with the singer and the former football player tying the knot in July 2014. And every year since, it seems like the couple's love only grows stronger with each passing moment.