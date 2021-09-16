Is Sarah Paulson Leaving American Horror Story After Season 10? She Says…

Watch : What Sarah Paulson Would Have Done If in Monica Lewinsky's Shoes

Could this season of American Horror Story be Sarah Paulson's last?

The 46-year-old actress discussed her future with the franchise during the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen After Show on Sept. 15. The topic came up after host Andy Cohen asked Paulson if she had any idea what her next collaboration with creator Ryan Murphy will be.

"I don't know," she replied. "It's the first time in about three years where I don't know. I think this is my last season of Horror Story, probably. I mean, I don't know. Every time he comes to me with some wackadoodle-stoodle character I tend to be like, 'Yes! Let's do it!' So, I don't know. This is the first time. So, we'll see."

Paulson currently stars in the 10th installment of the series: American Horror Story: Double Feature. She's appeared in every season other than American Horror Story: 1984 and has received five Emmy nominations for her work on the FX show.