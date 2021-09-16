Keke Palmer Says “Sorry to This Man” After Met Gala Chef Reacts to Her Food Comments

Watch : Met Gala Memes, Keke's Sad Meal & Jason's False Fall

Sorry to this chef.



Keke Palmer is offering her infamous apology phrase to Met Gala chef Marcus Samuelsson after her comments about the event's food went viral. The The Hustlers actress, who served as this year's host for Vogue's livestream on the red carpet during the fashion-forward event, shared a photo of her plate to Instagram Stories on Monday, Sept. 13 with the caption, "This is why they don't show y'all the food. I'm just playinnnn."



The photo—which showed a small number of roasted mushrooms, tomato salad with corn and zucchini slices on Keke's plate—quickly raised eyebrows. One person on Twitter, citing the reported price of admission, wrote, "A Met Gala host Keke Palmer shared the food they're serving and I'm shocked. This is what $30,000 gets you????"

As for the event's chef, Marcus, who won Bravo's Top Chef Masters in 2010 and has gone on to star in many Food Network shows including Chopped, Beat Bobby Flay and The Kitchen, told TMZ that despite the online chatter, his three-meal was "delicious" and the feedback he received was "incredible."