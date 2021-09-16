See Lizzo's Flirty Attempt to Co-Star With Chris Evans in The Bodyguard Remake

It's becoming quite clear that Lizzo will always love Chris Evans.
On Wednesday, Sept. 15, in response to a report from Variety that the classic 1992 romantic drama is getting a Hollywood remake, one fan tweeted that she would like to see Lizzo and Chris in the roles originated by Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, respectively.
This led the 32-year-old Grammy winner to post a TikTok video later that day in which she shared the tweet and appeared to be quite intrigued by the suggestion. Lizzo's footage initially displayed a headline about the remake, as she lip-synced to an audio clip in which a man angrily shouted, "What are we talking about?"
Her attitude quickly changed when the tweet about herself and the 40-year-old Knives Out star appeared, leading her to mouth a second version of "What are we talking about?" However, this time the quote was delivered in a far more sexually suggestive manner.
"What y'all think?," Lizzo captioned it, along with a smirking emoji. She also took to her Instagram Story to post the fan's tweet, adding a slew of smiling face with sweat emojis.
Chris has yet to respond publicly to the Hustlers star's apparent casting pitch. But no one would blame Lizzo for wanting to star opposite Chris in the film, given the steamy nature of the original project that featured Whitney's iconic rendition of the song "I Will Always Love You" and culminated in Kevin's character carrying Whitney in a memorable cinematic moment.
This isn't the first time Lizzo expressed her fondness for the A-list hunk. In April, the "Truth Hurts" vocalist posted a TikTok video revealing she had sent three emojis—gust-of-wind, woman-playing-basketball and a basketball—to Captain America himself, seemingly implying she was shooting her shot.
The following day, Lizzo shared another video showing that Chris had apparently responded to her by writing, "No shame in a drunk DM [face-throwing-a-kiss emoji] god knows I've done worse on this app lol [facepalm emoji]."
Last month, Lizzo told Andy Cohen that Chris has said he plans to attend one of her upcoming concerts, and she then went into detail about her goal of getting the actor "naked in the green room."