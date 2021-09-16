See Lizzo's Flirty Attempt to Co-Star With Chris Evans in The Bodyguard Remake

Watch : Lizzo Stands With Matthew McConaughey on Ditching Deodorant

It's becoming quite clear that Lizzo will always love Chris Evans.

On Wednesday, Sept. 15, in response to a report from Variety that the classic 1992 romantic drama is getting a Hollywood remake, one fan tweeted that she would like to see Lizzo and Chris in the roles originated by Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, respectively.

This led the 32-year-old Grammy winner to post a TikTok video later that day in which she shared the tweet and appeared to be quite intrigued by the suggestion. Lizzo's footage initially displayed a headline about the remake, as she lip-synced to an audio clip in which a man angrily shouted, "What are we talking about?"

Her attitude quickly changed when the tweet about herself and the 40-year-old Knives Out star appeared, leading her to mouth a second version of "What are we talking about?" However, this time the quote was delivered in a far more sexually suggestive manner.