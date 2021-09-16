Lisa Rinna Says She "Tried Really Hard" to Support Daughter Amelia Hamlin's Romance With Scott Disick

Watch : Amelia Hamlin Models at NYFW After Scott Disick Split

Lisa Rinna is setting the record straight on how she feels now that daughter Amelia Hamlin has broken up with Scott Disick.

During her visit to Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, Sept. 15, Lisa played an atonement game with host Andy Cohen and fellow guest Sarah Paulson called "At-Own It, Baby." The segment honored Yom Kippur and involved each of the three stars dishing about possible regrets.

At one point, Lisa was asked, "What is the worst thing you said about Scott Disick behind his back?"

This led the 58-year-old The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star to lean her head to the side and slyly smile, suggesting she didn't love the question. After a moment, she shared, "You know, I have actually been quite nice about Scott Disick, and I would never say that out loud... I might have thought things that weren't very good."

She then asked, "Can I atone for my thoughts?" However, Andy pointed out that during a recent RHOBH episode, Lisa hadn't seemed "totally thrilled" about Amelia, 20, dating the 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.