Kim Kardashian Says North West Is "Full Goth" and Still Wants to Be an "Only Child"

Kim Kardashian is helping her fans to keep up with her kids' wildly different personalities.

On Thursday, Sept. 16, the 40-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. During the visit, Kim discussed the differences between the four children she shares with estranged husband Kanye West: North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, Psalm West, 2.

As seen in preview footage, host Ellen DeGeneres asked about a social media photo showing Chicago channeling her mom's look after taking a trip to her closet.

"She is my girliest girl that loves pink and purple and makeup," Kim shared. "All my kids are so different. North is like goth—she's into Hot Topic. She puts fake tattoos on her face, and she listens to Black Sabbath, and she's just like a full goth girl."

Kim continued, "Saint is like video game, tech wiz—like, amazing. And Psalm is really into Paw Patrol and Cars. Like, every kid is so different. But Chi-Chi is my little princess. Anything princess, anything girly girl—that's her."