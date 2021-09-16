Kim Kardashian Says North West Is "Full Goth" and Still Wants to Be an "Only Child"

Kim Kardashian is helping her fans to keep up with her kids' wildly different personalities.
On Thursday, Sept. 16, the 40-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. During the visit, Kim discussed the differences between the four children she shares with estranged husband Kanye West: North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, Psalm West, 2.
As seen in preview footage, host Ellen DeGeneres asked about a social media photo showing Chicago channeling her mom's look after taking a trip to her closet.
"She is my girliest girl that loves pink and purple and makeup," Kim shared. "All my kids are so different. North is like goth—she's into Hot Topic. She puts fake tattoos on her face, and she listens to Black Sabbath, and she's just like a full goth girl."
Kim continued, "Saint is like video game, tech wiz—like, amazing. And Psalm is really into Paw Patrol and Cars. Like, every kid is so different. But Chi-Chi is my little princess. Anything princess, anything girly girl—that's her."
When Ellen expressed that Kim's children are all well-behaved, the SKIMS founder agreed that she "got really lucky." However, she then quickly admitted that her kids "definitely give me a hard time," as any children would be likely to do from time to time.
"North, I thought she was gonna grow out of this like, 'I want to be an only child' phase," Kim shared. "She hasn't. It's a struggle even to go to school. There'll be times when she's like, 'I'm not riding in the car with my brother.' So morning drop-off has to be a fun thing, and luckily, so many of our friends and cousins, they all live in the same neighborhood, so I'm the carpool mom."
The star explained that she visits three homes every morning to pick up various children, and that sometimes there will be two vehicles, which allows Kim to separate North from her siblings.
As Kim detailed, she'll "have to separate the kids because [North] wants her own music, she wants her own vibe, she wants to sing with her [friends]. So I have to trade off. It's always a thing—bribes."
Elsewhere during the candid conversation, Ellen and Kim discussed the fact that Kim's sister Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child with Travis Scott. This led the host to ask whether Kim herself is "done" having children.
"Yes, yes—I think so," Kim replied, sounding just a tad hesitant. "I mean, I think, yeah. I'm done, yeah. Yeah, I have a lot of kids. I'm done."
Additionally, Kim discussed sister Kourtney Kardashian's relationship with drummer Travis Barker. "I love their relationship—they've grown so much together," she said. As for the couple's frequent PDA moments, Kim quipped, "It's a lot, but it's so cute."
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)