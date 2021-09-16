Karl Cook Responds to Kaley Cuoco's Divorce Filing 2 Weeks After Split

Karl Cook seems to be sticking by his prenup with Kaley Cuoco.
The Big Bang Theory star filed for divorce on Sept. 3 after three years of marriage. Now, E! News has obtained the equestrian's response to her divorce filing.
Karl also requests a divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences," and asks to terminate the court's ability to give spousal support to either him or Kaley. He asks to be given back his "miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects," as well as his "earnings and accumulations" that he received before, during and after their marriage.
"There are additional separate property assets and obligations of each party as mandated by the parties' Premarital Agreement," Karl's response confirms. He says that any communal property should be "divided" based on "the terms" of their prenup, suggesting he won't be fighting their agreement.
Karl states that their attorney's fees should be payable by both spouses and listed their official date of separation as "TBD." Further details of their prenup weren't revealed.
The pair tied the knot in June 2018 at the groom's Pomponio horse ranch in Southern California. Soon after, he shared a pic of the newlyweds kissing and wrote, "I am still processing the greatest night of my life marrying the love of my life! I mean god damn that dress was amazing!"
Kaley said she got her "Happy ever forever" while wearing a lace Reem Acra gown.
This is Kaley's second divorce, as she was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016. Their divorce petition also revealed they had a prenup in place, signed in November 2013, about a month before their wedding.
Kaley, who has been filming Meet Cute with Pete Davidson, is expected to appear this weekend at the 2021 Emmy Awards, where she is nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for The Flight Attendant. It will mark her first red carpet appearance since her breakup with Karl.
Read more about their "unconventional" marriage and what prompted the sudden split by clicking here.