Karl Cook Responds to Kaley Cuoco's Divorce Filing 2 Weeks After Split

Watch : Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Split After 3 Years of Marriage

Karl Cook seems to be sticking by his prenup with Kaley Cuoco.

The Big Bang Theory star filed for divorce on Sept. 3 after three years of marriage. Now, E! News has obtained the equestrian's response to her divorce filing.

Karl also requests a divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences," and asks to terminate the court's ability to give spousal support to either him or Kaley. He asks to be given back his "miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects," as well as his "earnings and accumulations" that he received before, during and after their marriage.

"There are additional separate property assets and obligations of each party as mandated by the parties' Premarital Agreement," Karl's response confirms. He says that any communal property should be "divided" based on "the terms" of their prenup, suggesting he won't be fighting their agreement.

Karl states that their attorney's fees should be payable by both spouses and listed their official date of separation as "TBD." Further details of their prenup weren't revealed.