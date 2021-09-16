Whitney Simmons Teams Up With Gymshark for a Third Time After Selling Out Her Previous Two Collections

We interviewed Whitney because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from her own line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're lacking the motivation to move your body and get your sweat on, we can relate, especially now that Hot Girl Summer is coming to a close. However, we found a reason to get back in the gym thanks to Whitney Simmons' latest collection with Gymshark!

After selling out her previous two collections with the cult-favorite fitness apparel brand, the fitness influencer is back with her Season 3 collection, which features the dreamiest color palette and flattering, buttery-soft workout styles starting at $12.

"I have always thought that one of the most remarkable things about ourselves is our infinite capacity for change," Whitney explained to E!. "And our relentless strive for balance. We age, we grow, we adapt, we evolve. Constantly and beautifully. This third collection is different from the previous two; after life's recent challenges, I wanted to encourage a celebration of growth. Inspired by one of my favorite personal mantras 'Shaped by Progress,' I created a collection that I hope will inspire confidence, joy and positivity."