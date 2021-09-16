Whitney Simmons Teams Up With Gymshark for a Third Time After Selling Out Her Previous Two Collections

We interviewed Whitney because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from her own line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're lacking the motivation to move your body and get your sweat on, we can relate, especially now that Hot Girl Summer is coming to a close. However, we found a reason to get back in the gym thanks to Whitney Simmons' latest collection with Gymshark!
After selling out her previous two collections with the cult-favorite fitness apparel brand, the fitness influencer is back with her Season 3 collection, which features the dreamiest color palette and flattering, buttery-soft workout styles starting at $12.
"I have always thought that one of the most remarkable things about ourselves is our infinite capacity for change," Whitney explained to E!. "And our relentless strive for balance. We age, we grow, we adapt, we evolve. Constantly and beautifully. This third collection is different from the previous two; after life's recent challenges, I wanted to encourage a celebration of growth. Inspired by one of my favorite personal mantras 'Shaped by Progress,' I created a collection that I hope will inspire confidence, joy and positivity."
Available in sizes XS-XXL, Whitney's Season 3 collection will be available exclusively on Gymshark.com starting today! But run don't walk to get your hands on the collection because it's bound to sell out! To give you some shopping inspiration, Whitney shared her top picks from the collaboration and how to style them below!
Whitney's Top Picks:
- Pairing the mesh bralette with the mesh shorts.
- Pairing the oversized tee with the cycling shorts.
- A full look with the Tank Bra top and the Whitney Legging, then popping the cardigan on top.
Scroll below to check out the rest of the collection!
Whitney High Rise Leggings
Available in brown, yellow, blue and pink, these leggings are an absolute must! We love Gymshark's leggings because of their uber-comfy and flattering designs, and these are no exception.
Whitney Mesh Shorts
If you don't like leggings then these mesh bike shorts are a great alternative! Plus, they offer the support and coverage you need to squat, jump, run or plank with complete confidence.
Whitney Loose Jogger
Especially with the cooler months ahead of us, you'll get tons of use out of these loose-fitting joggers. Plus, they come in black!
Whitney Crop Tank
We basically live in crop tanks, so we're adding this to our cart! It's the perfect middle ground between a sports bra and longer fitness tank.
Whitney T-Shirt
After you've showered post-workout, there's nothing better than putting on a comfortable tee like this one.
