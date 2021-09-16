Britney SpearsKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos

Whitney Simmons Teams Up With Gymshark for a Third Time After Selling Out Her Previous Two Collections

The fitness influencer gave us the scoop on why her new activewear collection focuses on progress over perfection.

By Emily Spain Sep 16, 2021 6:00 PMTags
E-Comm: Whitney Simmons x Gymshark Gymshark

We interviewed Whitney because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from her own line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're lacking the motivation to move your body and get your sweat on, we can relate, especially now that Hot Girl Summer is coming to a close. However, we found a reason to get back in the gym thanks to Whitney Simmons' latest collection with Gymshark!

After selling out her previous two collections with the cult-favorite fitness apparel brand, the fitness influencer is back with her Season 3 collection, which features the dreamiest color palette and flattering, buttery-soft workout styles starting at $12.

"I have always thought that one of the most remarkable things about ourselves is our infinite capacity for change," Whitney explained to E!. "And our relentless strive for balance. We age, we grow, we adapt, we evolve. Constantly and beautifully. This third collection is different from the previous two; after life's recent challenges, I wanted to encourage a celebration of growth. Inspired by one of my favorite personal mantras 'Shaped by Progress,' I created a collection that I hope will inspire confidence, joy and positivity."

Gymshark

Available in sizes XS-XXL, Whitney's Season 3 collection will be available exclusively on Gymshark.com starting today! But run don't walk to get your hands on the collection because it's bound to sell out! To give you some shopping inspiration, Whitney shared her top picks from the collaboration and how to style them below!

Whitney's Top Picks:

Scroll below to check out the rest of the collection!

Whitney Mesh Sports Bra

Can we get some commotion for this insanely cute sports bra?! The color and design are next level. Not to mention, it offers the right amount of support to allow you to focus on your workout. 

$40
Gymshark

Whitney High-Rise Leggings

Available in brown, yellow, blue, eucalyptus and mink, these leggings are an absolute must! We love Gymshark's leggings because of their uber-comfy and flattering designs, and these are no exception.

$50
Gymshark

Whitney Cycling Shorts

If you don't like leggings then these bike shorts are a great alternative! Plus, they offer the support and coverage you need to squat, jump, run or plank with complete confidence.

$40
Gymshark

Whitney Cropped Pullover

Post-workout you'll need an equally cute and comfortable fit! This cropped pullover and matching joggers will help you feel and look put together for whatever plans you have after your sweat sesh.

$45
Gymshark

Whitney Loose Jogger

Especially with the cooler months ahead of us, you'll get tons of use out of these loose-fitting joggers. Plus, they come in black!

$50
Gymshark

Whitney Crop Tank

We basically live in crop tanks, so we're adding this to our cart! It's the perfect middle ground between a sports bra and longer fitness tank.

$45
Gymshark

Whitney T-Shirt

After you've showered post-workout, there's nothing better than putting on a comfortable tee like this one.

$35
Gymshark

Whitney Oversized Robe

We are suckers for a good neutral robe! This one can be dressed up or down, whether you're running errands or lounging at home.

$60
Gymshark

