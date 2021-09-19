Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner and Wife Kourtney Reveal What's in Their Kitchen

MLB World Series champion Justin Turner and his wife Kourtney Turner share the items they always have in their kitchen before an after a Los Angeles Dodgers game.

Shane Thomas/Fresh N' Lean

We interviewed Justin and Kourtney Turner because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

To play like a champion, you have to eat like a champion!

 

When he's not hitting home runs or making impressive plays at third base, Los Angeles Dodgers player Justin Turner can likely be found in the kitchen with his wife Kourtney Turner cooking up something delicious. This season, the couple and Justin Turner Foundation co-founders have discovered the ease of Fresh n' Lean meals.  

"Fresh N' Lean has allowed us to have quick, tasty convenient meals while not compromising our health and fitness goals," the couple shared with E! News after partnering with the brand. "Our schedule is always busy and chaotic, so to be able to come home from a late game or a road trip and have a meal waiting for us that checks all of the boxes has been so clutch."

So what else can be found in a World Series champion's kitchen? We're so glad you asked! From Kristin Cavallari's cookbook to a must-have $11 avocado slicer, see Justin and Kourtney's picks below. 

Fresh n' Lean Meals

When recommending Fresh n' Lean, both Justin and Kourtney raved about the Whole 30 approved meals. "Typically when you think of a fast meal, you don't normally assume you'll be able to get a clean, healthy option so it's really nice to be able to stay on track no matter our schedule," the couple told E! News. 

@
Fresh n' Lean

Philips Starfish Technology Airfryer With Cookbook

It's never too late to jump on the airfryer train. Justin and Kourtney recommend Philips Kitchen's version that allows you to fry more healthfully with up to 75 percent less fat and a tablespoon or less of oil.

$100
Walmart

Noble Made by The New Primal Mild Buffalo Dipping & Wing Sauce

The New Primal's buffalo sauces are Whole30 Approved and Paleo certified. As a result, each sauce keeps your meats and veggies well within your nutrition objectives.

$7
$5
Amazon

BlendJet 2 Portable 16 oz. Blender

Whether you are making smoothies and protein shakes or frozen drinks and salad dressings, this cord-free and portable blender can accomplish it all thanks to its six stainless steel blades and a leak-proof lid.

 

 

$50
Bed, Bath & Beyond

Capri Blue Volcano Mercury Glass Jar Candle

Have your kitchen smell like a mix of tropical fruits, sugared oranges, lemons and limes with one of Anthropologie's top-selling candles

$34
Anthropologie

True Roots Cookbook

Justin and Kourtney are fans of Kristin Cavallari's best-selling cookbook that includes more than 100 recipes free of gluten, dairy and refined sugar. No word on if the couple watches repeats of Laguna Beach or The Hills during dinner. 

$12
Amazon
$24
Bookshop

OXO 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer

Every kitchen in Los Angeles deserves to have fresh avocados. Enjoy every bite thanks to this slicer that's just $11. 

$11
Williams Sonoma

Bamboo Folding Dish Rack

At the Turner house, nobody is exempt from helping out with dishes. Fortunately, it's a lot easier with this dish rack ideal for air drying or storing your dishes.

$20
$16
Bed, Bath & Beyond

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer, 5-Qt.

Some things are worth splurging over and a KitchenAid stand mixer is one of those kitchen items. Justin and Kourtney love the milkshake color. Plus, it's makes an unbelievable Christmas or wedding gift. 

$430
Williams Sonoma
$430
Kohls

Hint Water Best Sellers Bundle

Step up your water game with Hint's various flavors. The brand was built on taking boring old water and making it delicious without sugar or sweeteners. The results are refreshing and satisfying. 

$60
hint

The New Primal 100% Grass-Fed Spicy Beef Meat Stick

Made with 100 percent grass-fed beef raised without the use of antibiotics or added hormones, these meat sticks are certified Gluten free, Paleo, soy free and naturally sweetened with pineapple juice and honey. 

$25
Amazon

All-Clad d5 Stainless-Steel Nonstick Omelette Pan

Start your mornings good to go with an omelette pan that is ideal for making all types of egg dishes thanks to its shallow side walls.

$100-$140
Williams Sonoma

Siete Nacho Grain Free Tortilla Chips

For Siete's seasoning blend, the brand spent hours in the kitchen getting the ratios just right and the final product is the perfect mixture of tangy, spicy and cheesy. Smoked serrano and roasted garlic underlie the sophisticated savory flavor that provides the chips with an addictive depth. 

 

$5
$4
Thrive Market

Grill Prep Veggie Trays, Set of 2

The shatterproof, durable, dishwasher-safe trays won't absorb odors or flavors, making this a must for cooks who love to grill indoors and out.

$25
Williams Sonoma

Humm Whole30 Approved Probiotic Kombucha Variety Pack

Described as a flavor forward, easy to drink kombucha, Humm's variety pack includes irresistible flavors like strawberry blossom, mango lemon, ginger and mixed berry.

$36
Amazon

Fidus Large 1 Gallon Motivational Water Bottle

How many times do you have to hear about the importance of staying hydrated?! Now, you can track how much you are drinking with a little motivation. 

$21
$18
Amazon

Still shopping? Top Chef's Gail Simmons revealed her must-have items for the kitchen. Plus, stock up on pumpkin spice snacks early with our delicious picks. 

