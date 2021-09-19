Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner and Wife Kourtney Reveal What's in Their Kitchen

We interviewed Justin and Kourtney Turner because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

To play like a champion, you have to eat like a champion!

When he's not hitting home runs or making impressive plays at third base, Los Angeles Dodgers player Justin Turner can likely be found in the kitchen with his wife Kourtney Turner cooking up something delicious. This season, the couple and Justin Turner Foundation co-founders have discovered the ease of Fresh n' Lean meals.

"Fresh N' Lean has allowed us to have quick, tasty convenient meals while not compromising our health and fitness goals," the couple shared with E! News after partnering with the brand. "Our schedule is always busy and chaotic, so to be able to come home from a late game or a road trip and have a meal waiting for us that checks all of the boxes has been so clutch."

So what else can be found in a World Series champion's kitchen? We're so glad you asked! From Kristin Cavallari's cookbook to a must-have $11 avocado slicer, see Justin and Kourtney's picks below.