7 Things Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Lisa Barlow Can't Live Without

We interviewed Lisa Barlow because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from her own product line or a brand she is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Warning, these items may just have you saying "I love that" again and again.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is officially back with new episodes. And in season two, Lisa Barlow is showcasing more of her busy life that includes running Vida Tequila and advising her sons on Fresh Wolf men's products.
When she's not working away or enjoying quality time with family and close girlfriends, Lisa is all about making her life easier.
Fortunately for us, the Bravo star is sharing her secrets to living your best life. And no, it doesn't have to break the bank.
From affordable shampoo to her favorite toothpaste, Lisa is ready to reveal some of the items she can't live without. Get ready to shop—and engage—with her picks below.
N+B Shampoo
"Hair is one of my favorite assets. If I don't have my hair done, I don't feel myself. My hair has never looked healthier since using the N+B core collection. Their products feel and smell incredible."
Vida Tequila Reposado
"Tequila is for sipping. I have always been infatuated with Tequila, which is why I founded the company over a decade ago. The brand embodies me; my lifestyle in a bottle. It tastes as amazing as it looks in the bottle."
Poly Head Set Voyager 6200
"I am on the phone ALL day long for work. This headset is chic and comfortable. It's easy to take calls and doesn't run out of batteries."
Aloisia Beauty K-Sentials
"A friend introduced me to this line and I was drawn to it from the packaging. Then, once I used the products, I was hooked on them, too. I am all about my skin routine. I get a facial weekly, but Aloisia Beauty makes my at-home skin routine easy."
Diet Coke
"I don't go anywhere without my Diet Coke."
Fresh Wolf Hand Sanitizer
"I am so proud of my boys, plus I need my sanitizer with me wherever I go. This sanitizer smells amazing and feels great on your skin. I can't live without it."
Hello Toothpaste
"We have a big sweet tooth in my family. We can't live without our Diet Coke and candy. We love that it's natural, strengthens enamel and prevents cavities. I also like that they offer different flavors for daytime and nighttime. They have a wide variety and options for the whole family. Your smile is so important and one of the first things people see when they meet you (prior to COVID/mask wearing) and dental hygiene is so important to me."
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)