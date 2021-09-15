Nicki Minaj Claims She's Been Invited to the White House After COVID-19 Vaccine Comments

Watch : Nicki Minaj Is in "Twitter Jail" After Controversial Tweets

Nicki Minaj is taking her COVID-19 vaccine concerns all the way to the top.

On Wednesday, Sept. 15, the 38-year-old rapper tweeted that she received an invitation from the White House to discuss the efficacy and possible side effects of receiving the coronavirus vaccine. As she explained, "I think it's a step in the right direction. Yes, I'm going."

"I'll be dressed in all pink like Legally Blonde so they know I mean business," the mother of one continued. "I'll ask questions on behalf of the ppl who have been made fun of for simply being human. #BallGate day 3."

E! News reached out to the White House and President Joe Biden's administration for comment, but didn't hear back.

#BallGate refers to Nicki's previous claim that her cousin knew someone who became infertile after getting the vaccine. She wrote on Monday, Sept. 13, "His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you're comfortable with ur decision, not bullied."