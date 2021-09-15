Slip Dresses: The Celeb Trend That’s Comfy, Chic, & Easy to Wear

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Many of us got used to the comfort of working from home in our pajamas, but now, that most of us are socializing again, that means we have to dress up, right? Well, not necessarily. You can get that same comfort of wearing pajamas, sweatpants, and leggings and you can still look endlessly chic in a slip dress. Just take a cue from Rihanna, Kourtney Kardashian, Zoë Kravitz, Hailey Bieber, Sophie Turner, Jennifer Aniston, Dua Lipa, Emily Ratajkowski, Victoria Beckham, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Sophia Bush, and The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy, who have all recently rocked the trend.

There's no blueprint for this one. You can really make the slip dress your own, styling it to accommodate your comfort and personal aesthetic. RiRi went for the mini. Hailey donned a long white, polka-dot slip dress. Zoë brightened things up with her cerulean blue pick. Kourtney styled hers with a black jacket.

And those are just a few of ways to sport the look. You can wear a slip dress on its own, with a t-shirt underneath, with your favorite coat, or, really any way you want. If you love wearing silky soft pajamas on your couch, don't leave that comfort behind. Wear a slip dress when you leave the house. You can make it casual or you can easily dress it up. The possibilities are endless and the style is so timeless and so now at the same time.

If you're feeling inspired to get your shop on, check out these styles we found from Amazon, Free People, Nordstrom Rack, Lulus, Revolve, Nordstrom, Forever 21, Macy's, ModCloth, Storets, Anthropologie, SHEIN, Los Angeles Apparel, and more.