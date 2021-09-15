Kim Kardashian's Makeup Artist Reacts to Confusion Over Her Concealed Met Gala Glam

Watch : VIRAL Met Gala Moments: Kim Kardashian Faceless, Bennifer 2.0 & More

As Kris Jenner famously said, "This is a case for the FBI."

In fact, that seems to be the online reaction to Kim Kardashian wearing a full face of makeup underneath her viral masked look at the 2021 Met Gala. On Monday, Sept. 13, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made a dramatic entrance at the fashion extravaganza when she showed up in a faceless all-black outfit by Balenciaga.

Despite going to the Met Ball with a face covering, it turns out that Kim got ready like normal.

The KKW Beauty founder's go-to makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, revealed that he did her glam the night of the event, complete with contour, bold brows and a smoky eye. The beauty expert even used pricey products from La Mer and his eponymous beauty brand to create her monochromatic look.

"Behind the mask," he cheekily captioned his Instagram post, adding a winking emoji.