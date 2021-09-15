Kim Kardashian's Makeup Artist Reacts to Confusion Over Her Concealed Met Gala Glam

As Kris Jenner famously said, "This is a case for the FBI."
In fact, that seems to be the online reaction to Kim Kardashian wearing a full face of makeup underneath her viral masked look at the 2021 Met Gala. On Monday, Sept. 13, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made a dramatic entrance at the fashion extravaganza when she showed up in a faceless all-black outfit by Balenciaga.
Despite going to the Met Ball with a face covering, it turns out that Kim got ready like normal.
The KKW Beauty founder's go-to makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, revealed that he did her glam the night of the event, complete with contour, bold brows and a smoky eye. The beauty expert even used pricey products from La Mer and his eponymous beauty brand to create her monochromatic look.
"Behind the mask," he cheekily captioned his Instagram post, adding a winking emoji.
Sure enough, the internet went wild over the fact that Kim opted for a full face of makeup, despite covering it up for the star-studded affair.
"Ahaa! I was wondering if she still got her makeup done when I saw her with the mask," one of Mario's followers commented, with another fan writing, "What was the point with the makeup since you are fully covered up?"
"Oh she was still BEAT! Love this attention to detail, the entire look was FABULOUS!" someone else responded.
Another user said what we were all thinking: "How did you sealed [sic] the makeup, So the mask wouldn't undo all your work?"
Following the reactions, Mario shared several memes about the ordeal. One message hilariously read, "If you're feeling useless today remember someone had to do Kim's makeup for the Met Gala."
"It's the makeup for me, LOL," the makeup artist quipped in his caption.
While Kim hasn't commented on her glam, she did speak out about her Met Gala look and its relation to the theme, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."
She wrote, "What's more American than a T-shirt head to toe?!"
Additionally, a source told E! News that Kim's ex, Kanye West, had a major influence on her Balenciaga outfit by designer Demna Gvasalia.
"It was him who introduced Kim to Demna and was instrumental in the newly formed relationship between her and Balenciaga," the source said, explaining the new fashion era for the star, "This look on Kim is like a new subculture and fashion statement. No logo, no face, but everyone knows it's her."
The insider added, "Kanye gave her the courage to push creativity and people's imagination through art. It's the ultimate confidence."