Ireland Baldwin Defends Hailey and Justin Bieber After Fans Chant Selena Gomez's Name at Met Gala

Cousin to the rescue!

Ireland Baldwin is sticking up for Hailey Bieber after she encountered some "disrespectful" fans at the 2021 Met Gala.

Ireland (whose dad Alec Baldwin is brother to Hailey's dad Stephen Baldwin) responded to a TikTok video this week that seemingly showed fans chanting Selena Gomez's name when Hailey and husband Justin Bieber arrived to the Met Gala on Monday, Sept. 13.

The TikTok user who shared the video, @biebervelli, accused Selenators of trying to "ruin justin and hailey's red carpet moment" by shouting out his ex-girlfriend's name. For the record, Selena didn't attend the fashion extravaganza this year.

Ireland defended her cousins by commenting, "They're one of the happiest and most in love couples I've ever gotten the chance to be around."

The 25-year-old model also promised that the couple pays no mind to the haters: "They don't care about them," she added, with a crying-laughing emoji.