Fall Décor Flash Sale: Score Deals From The Little Market, Sunday Citizen & More

Whether you're in a new space or if you just want to add some fall touches to home, we have some great deal in this week's edition of Deals for Real. Justin Sylvester and Brandi Milloy are sharing major savings on fall-scented candles from Lauren Conrad's brand The Little Market. If there's just something missing from your living room and you're not quite sure what to buy, we found some gorgeous ceramic pitchers.
If you're looking for pillows that are decorative, yet comfortable, they found some of those too. And, of course, we just had to include a cozy, throw blanket.
These savings won't last forever. Keep on scrolling to learn more about these products and to get our exclusive discount codes.
The Little Market Pumpkin Pie Scented Candle with 'Hey Pumpkin' Label
The Little MarketSold By The Little Market
Say hello to this autumn with your favorite seasonal fragrance, pumpkin. Yes, these candles smell good, but there's much more to them than that. These candles are made in small batches by women who resettled as refugees in the United. They earn living wages and develop their skill sets while creating a brighter future for themselves and their families.
Normally, this candle costs $44, but we got that price knocked down to $35.20.
The Little Market Pie Crust Scented Candle with 'Here for the Pie' Label
The Little MarketSold By The Little Market
Showcase your holiday spirit with some pie crust-inspired fragrance. This one even says "here for the pie" on the label, which means you can indulge in your favorite fall dessert without the calories. All of the Little Market Candles are made in small batches by women who resettled as refugees in the United States.
You can save $8.80 with our exlusive deal on the "Here for the Pie" candle.
The Little Market Apple Cider Scented Candle with 'Hello Fall' Label
The Little MarketSold By The Little Market
If you've been counting down until autumn, this Little Market candle is so you. It says "hello fall" on an adorable label, decorated with leaves and pumpkins. Yes, this is the perfect candle to kick off the season, but it gets even better. Usually, it costs $44, but you can buy it for $35.20.
Joanna Buchanan Capiz Skull
Joanna BuchananSold By Joanna Buchanan
If you're looking for some Halloween decorations that are on-point and unique, check out this Joanna Buchanan Capiz Skull. Halloween decorations don't have to be orange and black. This blue ombré skull is beautiful, and you can make it work all year round. Usually, this costs $99, but we got you a discounted price of $68.60.
Joanna Buchanan Large Capiz Pumpkin
Joanna BuchananSold By Joanna Buchanan
If orange isn't your color, you can still be festive for Halloween. Keep the blue ombré vibes going with the Joanna Buchanan Large Capiz Pumpkin. Instead of spending $98, you can get this chic (and unique) decoration for just $68.60.
Joanna Buchanan Small Capiz Pumpkin
Joanna BuchananSold By Joanna Buchanan
If you love a white accent, but still want to be festive, this is the move to make. These are so simple, yet chic. They can easily fit in with the rest of your home decor or you can get a bunch of these to create a minimalist pumpkin patch. And, at this price, you might as well. Instead of paying $88, jump on this deal. You can get the Joanna Buchanan Small Capiz Pumpkin for just $61.60.
Bloomist EcoFaux Arbequina Olive Spray
BloomistSold By Bloomist
The Bloomist EcoFaux Arbequina Olive Spray lets you live in sync with nature all year long. Olive trees are a mainstay of Mediterranean gardens, thriving in hot, dry climates, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy their green-grey foliage every season, any place. EcoFaux Olive leaves are made using upcycled fabrics and the stems and leaf bones are rPE. Instead of spending $22, you can nab this for $16.50.
Bloomist EcoFaux Silver Dollar Eucalyptus
BloomistSold By Bloomist
This is a decoration that isn't just seasonal. You can have this in any room of your home all year round. Red box, silver dollar eucalyptus is native to Australia. It has small acorn-like seeds and fruit, which are commonly known as gumnuts. The green-grey leaves are made using upcycled fabrics. We got you a 25% discount on this one.
Bloomist Off-White Novah Pitcher (Tall)
BloomistSold By Bloomist
If you are all about the minimalist take on home decor, these ceramic pitchers would be perfect for your space. Normally, they cost $50, but you can get one for just $37.50. These ceramic pitchers are handmade by craftsmen in New Delhi, India. These are great functional pieces, serving as a pitcher for beverages or a vase for flowers, but you can even just keep it empty, on display as a sculptural object. There are so many great ways to style these in your home to fit the aesthetic that you've already established.
Bloomist Black Novah Pitcher (Tall)
BloomistSold By Bloomist
This black version of the ceramic pitcher is just so striking. You can never go wrong with black and this piece is incredibly versatile. Obviously, it's a pitcher, but it can also double as a vase. You can even just leave it empty to serve as a decorative item on your coffee table or book shelf. Typically, this would cost $50, but with our deal, you can spend just $37.50.
Anaya Home Handwoven Textured Taupe Pillow
Anaya HomeSold By Anaya Home
This textured pillow is handwoven by skilled artisans in the Haryana state. It is the perfect complement to so many different design aesthetics. Usually, this pillow costs $146.00, but you can get it for just $116.80 if you shop it here.
Anaya Home Hand Quilted Striped Cotton Pillow
Anaya HomeSold By Anaya Home
Each stitch of this pillow is stitched by hand in a vertical stripe pattern on the cover with a blanket stitch on the edges. The hand-quilted striped cotton pillow is a perfect calming moment for any room where you enjoy some relaxation. We got you a 20% discount on this one too. Usually, this costs $85, but you can get it for $68 instead.
Anaya Home Handwoven Textured Taupe Pillow 14' x 40'
Anaya HomeSold By Anaya Home
This pillow is a subtle way to make a statement. It's so simple, yet so incredibly unique. The handwoven pillow would be a comfortable and distinctive addition to any room in your home.
Sunday Citizen Braided Pom Pom Throw
Sunday CitizenSold By Sunday Citizen
This throw is cozy, breathable, and snug. It's braided for texture and finished with fuzzy pom poms for a fun decorative touch. Instead of paying $160 for this throw, we got you a deal for $128.
