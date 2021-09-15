Dive Into the Opioid Crisis' Origin Story in Eye-Opening Trailer for Hulu's Dopesick

Watch : Must-See TV Shows Coming Fall 2021

Michael Keaton is ready to shine a spotlight on the dark origin story of America's opioid crisis.

We're, of course, referring to the Oscar-nominated actor's new drama for Hulu, Dopesick, which examines how the country's worst drug epidemic came to be. Inspired by Beth Macy's New York Times bestselling book, the highly anticipated series follows the introduction of Oxycontin as a less addictive alternative for pain treatment, and the effects this false promise had on a mining community, Big Pharma and the DEA.

"I know most people don't think about us up there in the mountains," Dr. Samuel Finnix (Keaton) says at the start of the new trailer, released Sept. 15. "Many of my patients are miners. It's dangerous work, and they carry the burden of building this nation on their backs. They're in pain."

As footage shows Dr. Finnix treating members of his small-town community, he adds, "My people trusted me. I can't believe how many of them are dead now."